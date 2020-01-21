advertisement

The director DRGT-Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi (Red Tie Center) poses for a photo with instructors and doctoral students at the launch of the two-week cross-cutting course on advanced research methods on January 20, 2020, Freedom Square, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / with the permission).

KAMPALA – The Directorate of Research and Doctoral Training (DRGT) launched doctoral training in advanced research methods at the University of Makerere to equip students with skills and knowledge of the frameworks, processes and approaches for design. a qualitative and / or quantitative doctoral research study in the natural and social sciences.

Director DRGT-Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi said as DRGT, they are well aware that the combination of different subjects offers an exciting opportunity to find ways in which these subjects intersect and influence each other, across different subject boundaries.

“Therefore, we have organized a 2-week integrative and multidisciplinary training on research management,” said Mukadasi.

He said, “The ability to solve complex problems does not ultimately depend on a deep knowledge of a single area of ​​focus, but on the ability to apply critical thinking skills to make connections, synthesize different perspectives and acquire new knowledge, all to support the development of invaluable resources. holistic perspectives. After all, what is the point of a solution if it is in the absence of a broader context? “

Mukadasi said that by giving students the freedom to move outside the conventional constraints of a single discipline while adapting their own curriculum to their academic visions, their multidisciplinary cross-cutting courses open new doors and windows for our doctoral students and truly the research leaders of tomorrow to design new global and sustainable opportunities.

He congratulated the students for participating in the training.

