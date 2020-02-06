advertisement

Tonight we had the opportunity on The Masked Singer to learn about the season’s second masked celebrity! In the end, the reveal at the end of the episode was fun. We learned that Llama was none other than legendary entertainer Drew Carey, and it turned out to be a fun way to end the episode.

Was the llama the right person to go home with? We would argue that the White Tiger was probably the worst performer at night, and frankly, we wouldn’t mind if he was probably Rob Gronkowski. There is no real drama there and we like the show a bit more when there are some big, surprising revelations.

For more news on The Masked Singer in video form, Be sure to check out the latest information!

The most obvious indication that this was Lama Drew was the mention that he had to be quick-witted. Remember that the current Price Is Right moderator was previously part of Whose Line Is It Anyway? Was where he spent a lot of time with none other than season two winner Wayne Brady. He wasn’t as well known for being a singer as Wayne. Drew was still running well and was a good sport. However, we will admit that we still have no real idea why the llama had this back hold. After all, he already had four legs! This strange, six-legged llama never made sense … and maybe that’s one of the reasons why they left already.

Regardless, there are only four artists left to participate next week. After that we have the opportunity to meet some other artists.

