The Saints’ defeat against the Vikings last week ended their season in a heartbreaking way, and it’s possible that it was the last game Drew Brees played.

Brees hasn’t made any decisions yet, but even if he comes back next season, he’s 41 years old and resigning has to be an option. A report today by ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms the conventional wisdom that if Brees withdraws from the market, he can likely slip into the role of an analyst if he so wishes.

Drew Brees has yet to make a decision about his future, but the New Orleans Saints star quarterback has received calls from at least one non-ESPN network to inquire whether he is transitioning from quarterback to TV game analyst ESPN said.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Brees is retiring or definitely ending on TV, but it shows that he has attractive opportunities after his active career.

“Drew hasn’t spoken to them or anyone about new opportunities,” a source near Brees told ESPN this weekend. “Until a decision about the next season is made, he will not talk about new opportunities or consider them.”

Schefter explicitly points out that it is a non-ESPN network, but if Brees decides at this time that it is most attractive to be a game analyst, it is very likely that ESPN is very much at Brees for her Monday -Night football stand interested is probably the most high profile analyst position available this off-season. Of course, as Schefter notes, the Saints still feel that Brees is likely to come back:

Saints coach Sean Payton said on Sunday at the ESPN countdown in the NFL that he expects Brees to return to the Saints next season and that he will speak to Brees on Monday.

And no matter how prestigious a broadcast position is, it’s hard to believe that it can keep up with a year or two more than an initial NFL quarterback. And should Brees decide that he wants to pursue a media career after playing, he could decide that the studio work is more appealing or a number of other scenarios. But the news is certainly a sign that networks are more aggressive than ever when it comes to winning big names for on-air roles.

