Apparently, some celebrities are involved in some nostalgia, and by the end of the decade Drew Barrymore is no exception. The actress from Santa Clarita Diet used the turn of the year and posted a retro photo on her Instagram account with which she appeared Cameron Diaz, her friend and former actress.

Together with Lucy Liu and Bill Murray, Diaz and Barrymore played Charlie’s Angels in 2000, the first film adaptation of the popular 1970s series. The film had great acceptance, the tone and the humor and the great chemistry of the three protagonists immediately fascinated the audience, which made this film a real blockbuster.

In the picture you can see Drew celebrating as he walks down the street next to Cameron. In the post, the actress wrote in detail the context of the photo: “2003 welcomes you until 2020. This is the story behind that moment. It was the premiere of Charlie’s Angels 2 in New York, and I rented an old school bus that was decorated with Christmas lights and hanging rubber ducks to take us there. And I said to everyone: “Trust me, this will be an entertaining way to perform!” But then the vehicle collapsed. Literally smoke came from the engine. So we had to go the rest of the way, but not before I took the champagne and said, “Well, that’s fine too.” And so we spent a fun night, and we’re still those for them “.

Although there wasn’t a third of the saga (although a restart was recently released), the three protagonists of this version of Charlie’s Angels were still very good friends. As Drew says in her text, the connection between them is still strong, and although their respective careers went different ways, the context remained intact. Indeed, when Lucy Liu received a star on the Walk of Fame in 2019, it was Drew and Cameron accompanied her in this great moment,

