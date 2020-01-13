advertisement

January 13, 2020 11:29 am EST

Columbia, South Carolina (January 13, 2020) – Dreher High School will be out of the Hall of Famer and NBA legend Alex English’s shirt on Friday, January 31, during Dreher’s game against the Lower Richland boy, which begins at 7:30 p.m. , A special ceremony will take place in the courtyard at half-time (approx. 8:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.). The retirement from the English jersey is the first in the history of spinning basketball.

From 6:30 p.m. there will be a pre-game meet & greet with Alex English in the school cafeteria. Fans are encouraged to get there early and to remember that Richland One has a clear bag policy.

advertisement

“We are very pleased to honor Dreher Alum and basketball legend Alex English,” said Dreher Athletics Director Jeff DiBattisto. “His successes in basketball at all levels are world class. He continues to be an ambassador for basketball game around the world and we are proud that he is a spin player Blue Devil. This honor was a long time coming and we can’t wait to celebrate on January 31st. “

The Columbia-born and raised Englishman attended Dreher High School from 1968 to 1972, where he was an all-region and all-state star athlete, followed by the University of South Carolina, where he appeared as the top scorer of the Gamecocks. English was drafted into the NBA in the second round of the Milwaukee Bucks and continued to play with the Indiana Pacers, but he spent most of his career with the Denver Nuggets, where his career flourished. While in Denver, Alex English quietly set one of the most impressive records in NBA history. Known for his calm strokes and reserved demeanor, English became the most explosive member of a high-profile Denver Nuggets team that consistently ranked among the league’s highest-scoring clubs.

He was nominated in eight consecutive NBA All-Star teams and was eliminated as the seventh goal scorer (25,613) from the NBA. He is anchored in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1997), the South Athletic Hall of Fame and the Gamecock Athletics Hall of Fame (1988). In 1992 the Nuggets pulled Alex England’s No. 2 home jersey back. The English set 31 records at Denver Nuggets in 10 seasons, including best scorer of all time (25,613), template leader (3,679), games played (837), minutes played (29,839), most points and the highest point average in a season (2414). 29.8 ppm (1985-1986). He was also the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in eight consecutive seasons.

In his post-career career, English was named the first director of player programs for the National Basketball Players Association. His responsibilities included monitoring alcohol and drug abuse, HIV / AIDS education, player orientation and career planning. He was then assistant coach of the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. English is currently an ambassador for the NBA and teaches at its numerous NBA academies in China, Europe and South America.

Out of court, English attracted attention for its successful philanthropic initiatives and business endeavors. Together with his wife Vanessa, English successfully owned and operated Wendy’s franchise in Columbia, South Carolina for 16 years. He is currently the owner and operator of a European wax center in the Columbia region. He is an active participant in the SportsUnited Sports Envoy program for the State Department and contributes to SportsUnited’s mission to reach youth to promote growth and stable democratic government. English is also a participant in basketball without borders and travels the world as an ambassador for the game (North America, Africa, Asia and Europe).

advertisement