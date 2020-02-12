advertisement

Chicago rapper Dreezy is on his music and pays homage to heavyweight rap Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop artist made his way this week with his new remix “Yikes”.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Dreezy surprised fans with this unexpected audio gem.

I just dropped off my 1st freestyle of 2020 #YikesRemix OUT Now !! Big N / A to Queen @nickiminaj for having adjusted the toneee (Link in my biography!)

A post shared by BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezy) on February 11, 2020 at 1:13 p.m. PST

Key details: Last weekend, Nicki Minaj recognized the song’s instant popularity around the world.

#Yikes # 1 in 20 countries I play tag & u IT for life.

A message shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 8, 2020 at 5:23 am PST

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Nicki offered fans his latest single.

Before you leave: In January 2020, Dreezy attended the Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2020. Manifested. Congratulations and thank you to my family stylist @dreamville @kjmoody Hair @lovetaije Mua @chrismychael

A post shared by BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezy) January 26, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. PST

