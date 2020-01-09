advertisement

Philips Hue’s LightStrip Plus is so great … but it costs $ 90 … and it doesn’t work without a Hue hub that costs another $ 50. If you are looking for something similar that you can operate with an app, we have a great option that costs much less money. Use the discount code H3TIEKVB when you pick up a Minger DreamColor LED Strip Light on Amazon and you only pay $ 16.99. It is already a great value for the full price of $ 26, so this deal is fantastic!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

UNIQUE IC CONTROL BEADS: Dreamcolor LED light strip equips built-in IC chips so that a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes, enhancing the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your home.

AMAZING MUSIC MODE: the music strip illuminates the built-in high-sensitivity microphone, the spectrum with light and colors automatically adjusts based on ambient noise, LED lighting synchronizes with music and matches any type of music, including slow, relaxing melodies and dance music.

DIY VIA APP CONTROL: LED tape lights can change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It not only has RGB & Dreamcolor, but also 16 million DIY colors in the Govee Home app. Create a colorful mood lighting in your bedroom, kitchen and events such as Halloween party.

MULTI SCENE MODE: 7 Scenes mode optional through app control: Morning, Sunset, Movie, Dating, Romantic, Blinking, Candlelight. Fill your room with perfect ambiance for different occasions. Perfectly colored ambient light gives you a stunning visual experience.

SAFE TO USE: LED light strip has a low operating voltage of 12V and has short-circuit protection and a memory function. Waterproof, extremely little heat, tangible and safety for children and pets. The lighting tape on the back comes with strong glue, easy installation. [Note: NOT available for cutting and splitting]

