MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago and Saitama Ageo Medics had their dream run in the V. League Division 1 on Saturday.

Ageo Medics competed against a more experienced opponent in the round of 16 at the Yoyogi National High School in Tokyo [Japan].

Santiago ended her comeback against NEC Red Rockets [25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12] with 11 points of appearance.

Ageo Medics won a bronze medal against Denso Airybees on Sunday.

Denso threw the Okayama Seagulls a five-sentence thriller in the other semi-final.

