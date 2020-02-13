Calling all local artists in primary three and four. The Courier’s celebration of the special women in our lives is well underway – so it’s time to doodle.

If your school has not yet registered for Draw Your Mum 2020 but wishes to participate, please contact: kstephen@dctmedia.co.uk as soon as possible to request a pack.

We will need all the photos to be back with us before Wednesday, February 26.

Now in its fourth year, the Courier’s drawing project asks elementary school children to draw a photo of their mother with a short message.

Photos and messages will be published in a series of supplements as Mother’s Day approaches (Sunday March 22) starting Monday March 16.

We are always inspired to see so many beautiful creations and thoughtful messages, and we look forward to watching this year’s submissions.

The Draw Your Mum project is completely free for students and school and all the kids have to do is draw a bright, colorful picture. Only one submission is allowed per child.

We appreciate that not all children have a mom in their lives and we encourage boys and girls to include an image of the important female figure in their lives. We are happy to leave this choice to the discretion of the teacher, who will know the situation of each child.

All primary schools in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife who have expressed interest in participating should already have received their welcome pack.

We hope boys and girls will have fun producing their pictures and thinking of a special message before Mother’s Day. Over the years, we have received excellent feedback from children, teachers and parents. In particular, the teachers say that the students approach the project with great enthusiasm and like to discuss their relationships – especially the things they like to do together.

Drawings must be submitted on the template provided in the welcome pack – teachers can photocopy more if necessary and they can be sent to the Courier in the prepaid envelope included.

Remember that for images to appear clearly on paper, images must be bright and bold. Try to encourage the children to place their picture in the center of the template provided and make it as large as possible in space. In previous years, we have found that images colored in pencil or felt-tip pen often stand out better when printed.

Draw Your Mum is open to primary three and four only. Do not forget to include your entry form with the registrations so that we can publish the drawings. Unfortunately, no bid received after the closing date can be included in the supplements.

