Kinghorn Lifeboat crews perfected their rescue skills during an exercise off the coast of Fife.

Local crews practiced winch injuries in the water on Saturday afternoon.

A Prestwick Coast Guard helicopter landed on a field near Kinghorn Elementary School at the start of the exercise.

He followed two calls for the Kinghorn RNLI earlier on Saturday.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “We had two calls today, one in Gullane to support the North Berwick lifeboat with the rescue of a struggling kiteboarder. Fortunately, it returned safely to the ground and we were removed 10 minutes after launch.

“We had a second job around 12:45 pm after the reports of a person in the water at Dysart. It turned out that he was a diver who was not in trouble – false alarm with good intention.

“We then hosted Prestwick’s Coastguard rescue helicopter for a training exercise.

“They landed in primary school where our team was briefed on the plane before taking off to train for the winch off Kinghorn.

“Our helmets and trainees were able to train under the plane while our new crew had the chance to winch and experience it.

“A great afternoon for both teams.”

