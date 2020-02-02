advertisement

Images of a huge fire that started yesterday in Ilkeston show flames that light up the dark sky.

The video, filmed by a passer-by, was taken as the fire increased and spread near homes and cars in the area.

Two fire trucks were called for the incident, which occurred at Burr Lane around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 1.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was a coniferous fire that spread to an outbuilding. Two fire trucks were dispatched there. It was extinguished at 7:01 p.m.

“No injuries were reported.”

The video, which was shared on the Spotted Ilkeston Town Facebook page, drew dozens of comments.

Joanne Jenkins wrote: “We are all fine thank you. It looks like a bonfire may have lost control.”

Kieron Birkett wrote: “I just took a look, no one hurt Thank God.”

Alex Hiley said, “No harm, the big tree came out of nowhere in flames.”

