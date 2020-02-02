advertisement

This photo shows what was left of two cars after their Hinckley accident yesterday afternoon.

Leicestershire police officers were called to the junction of Fenn Lane and Shenton Lane following reports of the accident.

Photos posted on the Hinckley police Facebook page show that the two cars appear to have left the road.

The East Midlands ambulance service was also called to the scene of the accident and the occupants of the cars were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cars were badly damaged in the accident

(Image: Hinckley Police)

No one was transported to the hospital.

The officers also had to seek help from a farmer who helped get the car off the road.

In the Facebook post, the force said, “I would point out that the drivers were not of a ‘younger generation’, nor were they supposed to accelerate, which appears to be an error in judgment.

“So please be respectful when you comment.”

