A dramatic election result indicates uncertainty and changes in economic policy.

For the first time, two major parties – which have largely agreed on the direction of politics for many years – have joined a third and called for a different approach. Whoever forms the next government must be significant.

For example, we will almost certainly see an acceleration of public housing and greater government involvement in other key areas such as childcare, even if the next government doesn’t involve Sinn Féin.

Those in power will respond to public sentiment, particularly younger voters’ dissatisfaction.

And if Sinn Féin entered the government – and one of the major parties were obliged to reverse its policy of failing to reach an agreement – a more dramatic change in spending, taxes, and policies towards multinational corporations would be possible.

In the short term, uncertainty about who will form the next government and how long it can take will raise its own problems. The outgoing government and ministers will continue to be responsible, but with a caretaker mandate. This is the second phase of the Brexit talks, in which the EU closes its negotiating mandate and negotiations with the UK are due to begin in March.

This shouldn’t be too much of a problem if a government can be formed before Easter.

Finally, there is generally an agreed approach to the talks, namely to try to use Ireland’s influence to achieve the closest trade agreement with the UK. But if government formation drags on or we start another parliamentary election, it could be problematic.

Important discussions in the fishery are to be held before the summer. Ireland not only contributes to key trade talks, it also plays a key role in developing the new trade regime for Northern Ireland, which is difficult anyway, as it must be operational by the end of the year.

Other important threats are also important for the economy – talks about international corporate tax reform in the OECD are a few months ahead of a ministerial meeting in June. And the lack of a new government will bring much of the investment in the new National Development Program to a halt, especially for projects that have not yet started.

A few months without a new government might not make much difference here, but a longer period would do the trick.

However, the greater uncertainty about the left turn of voters will affect future economic policies.

Some corporate investment decisions may be put on hold until this becomes clearer as some of the Sinn Féin guidelines would clearly have an impact, particularly for the multinational and commercial real estate. Large companies will wonder if Ireland’s foreign direct investment policy has changed in recent years – and if so, by how much.

Even if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, perhaps with some smaller parties, end up part of a new government or support it, the 2020 election will change economic policies.

The clearest message is voters’ dissatisfaction with housing policies. The market could already be turning – with stagnating property prices and rents and a certain increase in supply – which will help the next administration. But any new government will certainly plan to significantly increase the amount of public housing available, even if it won’t be an easy task.

Greater participation by the state in other aspects of life qualification relevant to younger voters, such as strollers, is also likely.

If Sinn Féin came into the government, the extent of the change in economic policy would of course be greater. Like all parties, it would not expect to see all of its promises of manifesto in one government program. But it would certainly be suitable for important promises in areas such as housing, for higher expenditures due to more taxes on the wealthy and for businesses, and for key positions in a new administration.

This would give economic policy a new direction and direction – the most significant change in many years. As with any major change, the consequences are unpredictable and risky as everyone finds out what the new policy will mean in practice.

A key background is that everyone who forms the next government is exposed to the well-known risk that economic growth and therefore tax revenue will be lower than expected. Before the elections, the Treasury estimated that “unallocated resources” of EUR 11 billion would be available in the next five budgets.

Any surge in growth could quickly reduce that number – and in any case, part of it will have to be spent on higher public sector wages and other inflation costs.

In order to bring about change, rather than just promising it, everyone in government has to hope for a fair economic wind – and do everything possible to keep growth at a reasonable level. This will be necessary to create the growth and taxes needed to address the major choice problems – housing and health.

Bringing change won’t be cheap after all.

