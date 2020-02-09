advertisement

OVO Sound boss Duck can no longer take a break. The 6 God is currently attached to a 23-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam after cameras repeatedly saw him around the breathtaking beauty.

Key facts: In the past few hours, images and photos have emerged of a possible couple spending the night searching together at a New York Fashion Week event.

Key details: Hammam is said to have organized the event to present its new clothing launch.

Duck pose for a photo with top model Imaan Hammam while attending a dinner for a luxury clothing brand Frame while New York Fashion Week Friday February 7 at the Chinese Tuxedo in New York. The event celebrated ImaanThe new Imaan x Frame capsule collection. The collection is presented as “an inspired portable statement ImaanQuest for freedom, diversity and youth empowerment. “(Just Jared)

Wait, there is more: Reports say Drake couldn’t avoid flashing lights earlier this week after being spotted leaving the model’s New York apartment.

The photos show the 33-year-old Toronto MC leaving the 23-year-old model’s apartment in New York with two bags shortly after leaving the complex herself on Wednesday afternoon. Friday night, rapper “Life is Good” and the fashion show diva attended her NYFW event together celebrating her new collaboration with luxury lifestyle brand Frame. Drake was spotted grabbing her waist several times while the press and attendees were taking photos and recording the evening. (Page six)

Before you leave: There are reports that people have spotted Drake and Imaan kissing at another event.

After watching the Nike fashion show together the previous day, they were spotted kissing in the Fleur room in the wee hours before returning to the Hammam apartment. (Daily mail)

