advertisement

Bandai Namco released the latest trailer for their upcoming Dragon Ball game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The new trailer describes how players can develop in the game.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS37wpN-SMo (/ embed)

advertisement

It details:

“As in any other action role-playing game, players can fight enemies, gain experience points and improve their characters.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot offers a unique way to activate characters. One of these options is food.

“Food is particularly important. Not only do you get temporary buffs, but you also get a permanent improvement in your characters’ stats. You can eat some fruit on the go or cook meat around the campfire. The best way to get foods with high statistical increases is to contact a chef in cities or small villages to prepare dishes. Or better yet, go home, talk to Chi-Chi and ask them to create a full menu for you. “

See also: Bandai Namco releases Sneak Peek at Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The game also has a collection aspect that is required to collect and reinforce super attacks.

These collectible items are called Z-balls and have different colors that can be found in different locations in the game.

Players must purchase a certain amount of these Z-balls to receive and improve new super attacks.

See also: Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z Kakarot release date and pre-order bonuses announced

Certain skills marked with a green icon require players to go to the training area. These practice areas are opened up by purchasing D medals.

There is also a community board function.

“If you work through the main story or help different characters from the Dragon Ball Z world by sub-contracting, you will get their soul emblems. By placing these emblems on the community forum, you can increase the rank of the forum to gain access to community skills. “

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. The game was developed by CyberConnect2.

Here is the official description:

“Experience the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! After the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world while fighting, fishing, eating and training with Goku. Explore new areas and adventures as you progress through history, and connect with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe. “

Are you planning to try Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot?

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

advertisement