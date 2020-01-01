advertisement

Dragon Ball Super voice actress Monica Rial and her fiancé Ron Toye, two of the defendants in the defamation lawsuit filed by Vic Mignogna, have filed a motion asking for a “new trial or change after the judgment” on attorney fees requested that Mignogna be ordered to pay as a result of the court’s initial release order.

On December 26, Rial and Toye, through their lawyer J. Sean Lemoine, filed a motion for the defendants to be partially renegotiated or, alternatively, a motion to change the final judgment, in which the couple claimed that “there are two specific errors or problems Court needs to initiate a new sub-trial (or at least change the final judgment) to charge Mignogna a higher legal fee than was originally paid to the accused:

“The final judgment contains two specific errors or points that require the Court to initiate a new sub-procedure (or at least to change the final judgment). The Final Judgment: (i) Issues a lower legal fee ($ 100,000.00) to the defendant than the fee ($ 270,963.04) required in the defendant’s application and supported by factual evidence. and (ii) fees for contingent appellate attorneys will be awarded “if the (Final) judgment is not amended or confirmed or the (Final) judgment is not changed.” This should be changed to allow for conditional appeal attorneys fees in the event that the Discharge order is not changed or changed. “

According to the petition, the defendants provided undisputed evidence that the legal fees totaled $ 270,963.04 and that different amounts of the legal fees should be awarded if there is no change to the October 4, 2019 release order. The release order is issued by the Court of Appeals approved. “

Based on the above, the accused Monica Rial and Ronald Toye respectfully pray that:

(1) The court grants partial new hearings to determine that the defendants are awarded attorney fees of $ 270,963.04.

(2) the court will change the final judgment as required herein to grant the fees of the attorneys-at-law if there is no change or change to the October 4, 2019 dismissal order; and

(3) The Court shall grant the defendants all other reasonable facilities.

So far, the court has not yet ruled on the accused’s application.

