advertisement

Geoff Lambert Watch XFL DFS Values ​​for Week 1.

This piece is part of our article program, which contains high-quality content from experts exclusively at FantasyPros. Contact Geoff for more information GoingFor2.com,

advertisement

Nobody is more excited about XFL and Spring Football than I am. I’ve been researching the players since the beginning of December, I’ve opened my XFL leaderboard here at FP, I’m in four XFL fantasy leagues, and I have a live show every Friday where I watch XFL DFS (The Armchair Fantasy Show, 9:30 p.m. EST) speak on Youtube). Although no one knows what will happen in week 1, I’m just about everyone else to give an insight into this new league. I do this column here on FP weekly for the entire XFL season, so check back every week and feel free to contact me on Twitter if you have any fantasy questions @ GeoffLambert77. Let’s get to the good things …

Sign up to DraftKings and secure a risk free bet worth $ 500 >>

quarterbacks

Cardale Jones (DC) $ 10,200 against SEA

With Josh Johnson from L.A. and Landry Jones from Dallas, who will both miss Week 1, Cardale Jones will be the clear favorite on the quarterback. With two former Redskins in Rashad Ross and Simmie Cobbs, former Steeler Eli Rogers and DeAndre Thompkins from Penn State, he has one of the best reception corps in the league.

Phillip Walker (HOU) $ 7,800 against LA

Before there was the “air raid” process that we saw in college and now in the NFL, there was the “run-and-shoot” process that was widely used in the early 1990s. Roughneck’s head coach June Jones had committed this offense in Atlanta and hired Chris Miller as his offensive coordinator, who was his quarterback in Atlanta during that time. This will be a pass-first team and Walker will have a lot of pass attempts.

Charles Kanoff (LA) $ 6,000 @ HOU

Kanoff becomes best at quarterback due to injury to starter Josh Johnson. There are still a few questions as to whether Johnson can go or not, but most beat reporters I’ve seen on Twitter assume that Kanoff will start if Johnson actually stays the first week.

Running backs

Jhurell Pressley (DC) $ 7,900 against SEA

Pressley is the main rusher in the now defunct AAF and the leading dog in a loaded backfield, which also includes the former Eagle Donnel Pumphrey. Oddsshark has the Seattle Dragons as the league’s worst team and the DC Defenders as one of the best. DraftKings Sportsbook has Defenders as a seven-point favorite – that could lead to some killing runs for Pressley in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Artis-Payne (DAL) $ 6,800 against STL

Artis-Payne, who formerly ran back to Carolina, was expected to share the field with former cowboy Lance Dunbar, but recent reports have revealed that Dunbar may have missed Week 1 with an unknown injury. This would put an enormous workload on Artis-Payne and would have the potential to collect most of the fantasy points for a running back in week 1.

Darius Victor (NY) $ 3,700 against TB

Darius Victor and Tim Cook shared the repetitions in practice with almost 50 percent. Cook is expected to start, but Victor also expects to get a fair share of touch. Cook costs $ 6,100 at DraftKings, which makes Victor steal $ 3,700. Victor was never used for the temporary game in his college career at Towson, so he wasn’t necessarily able to collect a lot of fantasy points in the XFL, but at $ 3,700, he could easily pay off with a touchdown.

Wide receiver

Sammie Coates (HOU) $ 9,300 against LA

I have already mentioned that Roughnecks will carry out a kind of run-and-shoot offense from the early 1990s and that Sammie Coates is number 1 in this offense. Coates played several seasons for the Steelers, and he can fly at full speed with a 4.4-40 in his combine. His hands were always the question mark with him, but he should still get a lot of looks from quarterback PJ Walker.

Seantavius ​​Jones (TB) $ 7,400 @ NY

The Tampa Bay Vipers are an unfortunate injury to their number 1 recipient Antonio Callaway, who is now expected to use Jones as their number 1 recipient. Despite his defeats in the NFL, head coach Marc Trestman was the offensive coordinator who targeted the bears in 2013 as a top 10 offensive under Jay Cutler. Jones is not a very fast receiver, with a value of 4.58-40 in the combine, but it is 6 feet 3,210 lbs in size and has a large catch radius that is in the 92nd percentile (via PlayerProfiler.com). These metrics are comparable to that of a recipient Trestman trained in Chicago, Brandon Marshall. Jones will play Brandon Marshall in this offensive.

Freddie Martino (DAL) $ 3,000 against STL

This week it was announced that Jazz Ferguson, who many expected to be the recipient of Renegades # 1, has an injury and is likely to miss Week 1 at least. This places Jeff Badet in 1st place and Freddie Martino in 2nd place. With a minimum salary of only 3,000, Martino is a bargain.

Sign up to DraftKings and secure a risk free bet worth $ 500 >>

advertisement