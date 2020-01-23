advertisement

Tiger! Tiger! Tiger! Welcome to the first “Tiger Week” 2020. We haven’t seen Tiger in a long time, but the last time we saw him, he finished fourth in the Hero and won the ZOZO. This week’s PGA tour stop is located in La Jolla, California at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. Tiger has won this event seven times and won it again at the US Open 2008. Tiger not only played well, but this field is also very strong. Half of the world’s top 10 players made it this week. Rory McIlroy (6: 1), Jon Rahm (8: 1) and Tiger Woods (10: 1) are the three favorites on the betting markets this week.

With DraftKings, we get a $ 50,000 salary cap for choosing six golfers (average roster spot of $ 8,333). Rory McIlory ($ 11,600) and Jon Rahm ($ 11,300) are the only golfers in the 11 km range. Tiger Woods ($ 10,800), Justin Rose ($ 10,300) and Xander Schauffele ($ 10,100) are the only other five-figure golfers on DK. The website offers a variety of competitions at different prices starting at $ 0.10 per entry. One contest that will be very popular this week is the $ 5 King of the Pines prize with $ 100,000 in prize money.

All of the tips and information I mention in this article are games that I will consider for my own lineups. In fact, most of the games mentioned are based on my customized model, which contains a variety of statistics and results. However, that doesn’t mean that I will end up with all the guys I mention. This article is written earlier in the week, and additional news, research, and roster creation could lead me to different pieces. Make sure to read the news and social media reports that lead to the golfer’s first tee. While golf is more difficult to get injury messages, you may be able to choose one or two nuggets that will help you build rosters – especially if you’re dealing with possible payouts.

Remember that golf is very difficult to play, but DFS golf is even harder. The best golfers will perform at a high level over the course of a golf season. However, there may be significant variations from week to week. Any golfer on the PGA Tour can win an event (e.g. Andrew Landry last week after missing five straight cuts). On the other hand, even the best golfers in the world can miss the cut in a certain event (e.g. Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar missed the cut two weeks ago at the Sony Open, even though there were three of them) Golfers in the field).

Work on having a solid process week after week instead of getting bogged down by the tendency toward timeliness or the ups and downs of the weekly game of golf. Use all the information available to make the best possible decision for your setup. Good luck and, above all, have fun! Whether you win or lose, golf is one of the most entertaining fantasy sports to watch because you have four days for action.

Tournament notes

This is another Pro-Am event, which means that the game is likely to be a bit slower and give a normal PGA event a slightly different dynamic. Every professional is paired with an amateur.

This is a 156 player field with the top 65 (and tie) doing the cut and playing the weekend on the South Course.

Players will play two different par-72 courses in the first two rounds, but the south course will only be used on weekends. The South Course is long (7,707 yards), has narrow fairways and the rough is punishable by law. The North Course is shorter (7.258 yards), also has narrow fairways, but is rough if the ride misses these narrow fairways. The greens are different on both courses. The south course has poa greens and the north course has bentgrass greens.

Justin Rose was the first player in the past nine years to win the event after playing his first round on the North Course.

Before Justin Rose’s 21-lower par last year, the average profit for the past five years was 9-lower par.

The name of the golf tournament was changed from Buick Open to Farmers Insurance Classic in 2010.

Nine previous winners are expected this week, including Justin Rose (2019), Jason Day (2018, 2015), Jon Rahm (2017), Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012), Scott Stallings (2014) and Tiger Woods (2013, 2008) , 2007, 2006, 2005, 2003, 1999), Bubba Watson (2011), Nick Watney (2009) and Phil Mickelson (2001, 2000, 1993).

In the past 11 years, only Jon Rahm and Scott Stallings without a top 10 place in their Torrey Pines resume have won here.

Course Fit & Key Figures

overall statistics

My customized overall statistics model measures all the important statistics (driving, approaching, short game, putting, etc.) from both short and long form. From a statistical perspective, this week’s top golfers are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Colin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau.

Last form

The 10 best golfers at this tournament are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cam Smith, Tiger Woods, Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm, Lanto Griffin and Xander Schauffele. Among the golfers this week, Colin Morikawa has completed the longest PGA Tour series at 16. Sungjae Im is second with 12 and Justin Rose with 11 second. Matthew Wolff is the only other player in the field with a double-digit cut streak of 10. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the only golfers to have top-five finishes in a row on their last PGA Tour starts this week ,

price development

The golfers who have received the most shots at this tournament in the past five years (in ranked order) include Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Jason Day, JB Holmes, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Harris English, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama , and Keegan Bradley. Tiger Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines (seven times at this event and once at a U.S. Open). Jason Day is the only golfer with top 5 finishes in the past two years. In the past five years, only three players have achieved three top 10 finishes (Justin Rose, Jason Day and J.B. Holmes). Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker and John Huh are the only golfers who have made the cut here in the past five years.

Putt

Even if the north course has bentgrass greens, a golfer plays the south course (and its poa greens) three times when making the cut. Putting on poa greens can be challenging as it is inconsistent in speed and smoothness and not every player wears them well. If you’re looking for a tie breaker, the best putters on poa greens in the past two years are (ranked) Jason Day, Patrick Rodger, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler and Jamie Lovemark, Harris English and Hideki Matsuyama.

Bogey Avoidance / Scrambling

This course had seen winners in the single-digit range in three of the last six years, with the cut being almost the same (when 70 and ties made the cut). It is always important to collect fantasy points. However, if a golfer cannot protect themselves from bogeys and they get mixed up when they don’t have fairways, their week may be cut short. The best scramblers and bogey avoiders include Patrick Reed, Bud Cauley, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Russell Knox, Xander Schauffele, Carlos Ortiz, Byeong Hun An and Harris English in the top 10 (in order).

Official World Golf Ranking

All statistics and the history of the golf courses are good to know, but when it comes to sports (especially DFS golf) it is often important to play the best golfers. Sure, it’s about the salary, but the more good golfers you can include in your lineup, the greater your chances. According to OWGR, the top ten golfers in this area (in order of rank) are Rory McIlroy (No. 2), Jon Rahm (No. 3), Tiger Woods (No. 6), Justin Rose (No. 8), Xander Schauffele (No. . 9), Patrick Reed (No. 12), Gary Woodland (No. 15), Tony Finau (No. 16), Francesco Molinari (No. 21) and Hideki Matsuyama (No. 23).

Favorite pieces of the upper class

Rory McIlroy ($ 11,600)

McIlroy could take first place in the world rankings with a win. We haven’t seen him at the DP World Cup since November. The PGA player of 2019 starts with three top three finishes, including a win at HSBC. Last year, after the DP championship, he took a lot of time to play golf and finished T4 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and T5 here at Farmers. I’m not worried about my free time.

Jon Rahm ($ 11,300)

In his last 16 events, he has 11 top 10 finishes, including four wins, two second places and two third places. The 2017 Farmers Insurance winner ended T5 last year.

Hideki Matsuyama ($ 9,900)

In the last 24 rounds only Rory McIlroy was better in the fantasy classification and scored more hits overall. His worst result in his last seven cuts was a T16. He has a second place and two third places in his last seven cuts. In his last tournament, he finished T12 at Sony. Last year he was here T3 after a T12 in 2018.

Favorite middle class pieces

Scottie Scheffler ($ 8,800)

I will be loading Scheffler this week because its price has dropped despite its third place at American Express. He now has three top five finishes in his last four starts. The only exception was his T18 at the OHL. In the last 36 rounds, he finished fourth in this area and sixth in the fantasy classification. He has edited eight direct PGA tour events. Overall, this is a strong field and a fall could be made at around 10 km for most golfers.

Cameron Smith ($ 8,700)

The last time we saw Smith, he won the Sony Open. Two tournaments before, he was T3 at the CJ Cup. In his last 11 starts, he has seven top 30 finishes. He also has three top-35 finishes in a row, including a T9 last year. In the last 24 rounds he is third in the fantasy classification.

Ryan Palmer ($ 8,000)

Palmer combines a strong recent form and course history. Here he finished the T13 last year after a second place in 2018. His T4 at the Sony Open was his fourth top 17 place in a row. He has played the weekend in 10 of his last 11 starts.

Lanto Griffin ($ 7,900)

Including the Korn Ferry Tour, Griffin has made 21 cuts in his last 25 starts. Of these 21 cuts, 18 have achieved top 25 finishes, including two wins and a second. He finished T7 in his last PGA event (Sony Open). In the last 36 rounds he finished eighth in the fantasy classification and eleventh in the total number of strokes won.

Favorite pieces of the lower class

Harris English ($ 7,400)

He has achieved top six in four of his last seven events. In the last 24 rounds he was fourth in the total number of strokes won and tenth in the fantasy classification. He missed the cut here last year, but it was the first time in seven starts. He has three top 15 finishes here, including a T8 in 2018 and a T2 in 2015.

Cameron Tringale ($ 7,100)

In the last 36 rounds, Tringale took 17th place in the total number of shots achieved in this area and 21st place in the fantasy classification. He made the cut in 13 of his last 14 starts. However, none of his three cuts in the past five years have produced impressive results.

Cameron Davis ($ 7,000)

He started the calendar year well with a T29 at the American Express last week and a T9 at the Sony Open last week. He’s done the editing here for the past two years.

Carlos Ortiz ($ 6,900)

He made seven straight cuts on the PGA Tour. This series includes three top five finishes in the fall swing season. In the last 24 rounds, he finished eighth in the overall classification and ninth in the fantasy classification. He missed the cut here last year, but did the cut in his two previous appearances, including a T11 in 2015.

Punt’s favorite games

John Huh ($ 6,100)

He has cut here over the past five years, including a T25 last year and a T8 in 2016. If he could just sneak through this year again, he’ll pay off and let you spend on a stud , His T48 last week at the American Express was nothing special, but it was his third straight cut. It is definitely worth a look as a boat game. If you want to continue diving in the dumpster, consider Chase Seiffert ($ 7,800), Steve Stricker ($ 7,500), Sebastian Cappelen ($ 7,300), and Tim Wilkinson ($ 7,100). Seiffert has made five straight PGA cuts. Knitter isn’t really a place to go because he’s not a long hit, but he’s really good in the green and someone who could grind the cut (unlike last week when he couldn’t get enough points at this birdie festival ). , Cappelen can hit the ball a mile and earned a T6 last week. Wilkinson has made four cuts in a row in the past week, including a T21.

