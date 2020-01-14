advertisement

I never thought that the Bruins’ luck in the shootout could get any worse. That was until I saw Brad Marchand’s attempt last night. How will Toronto be fair for more than eight weeks without Morgan Rielly? Could Tampa Bay really win the Atlantic? The islanders have to straighten their ship. Could Columbus actually knock on the door of a wildcard? The blues are now at the top of the league table. Things are razor-thin in the Pacific Division: two points separate four teams. We look forward to Zack Kassian’s return to the Oilers lineup, which will take place on January 29 against Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames. OK, let’s take a look at some DFS options for another full evening in the NHL.

center

Brayden Point (TB): $ 6,900 versus LA

Point’s season started slowly. He started the year with IR and could not really make an effort in the early start. Maybe a microcosm of the season so far in Tampa Bay. Nevertheless, Point has really come to life. He has 14 points in his last 11 games. It is consolidated as a top line center between Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. He also plays the center on the top powerplay unit. After ten consecutive wins, Tampa lost a strange game against the Devils last weekend. I expect them to come back strong against the lesser kings tonight.

wing

Dominik Kubalik (CHI): $ 4,000 at OTT

The 24-year-old rookie could get involved in a calder nomination. This year he has 16 goals, 10 assists, for 26 points. However, he has collected 12 of these points in his last 10 games. At the moment, Kubalik is running alongside Jonathan Toews and John Quenneville on the “top” line. He also sees time on the second power play unit. Tonight, the Blackhawks are visiting the Ottawa senators who have scored the third most goals per game in the league. It seems like a good place for Kubalik to keep this hot phase going.

Josh Archibald (EDM): $ 2,600 against NSH

OK, we’re digging really deep here. With the suspension of Zack Kassian, Dave Tippet has to change some of his lines. Josh Archibald wants to get the biggest promotion when he moves to Connor McDavid’s right wing in the absence of Kassian. Archibald is not a star, but he can with three points in his last six games. The Oilers will welcome the Predators to the city, who strangely scored 3.07 goals per game. That’s good for seventh in the league. Honestly, anyone willing to play alongside Connor McDavid has value, especially when it’s so cheap. This enables spending elsewhere.

defense

Tyson Barrie (TOR): $ 5,500 against NJ

I think this will be a very popular piece on DFS tonight, but I can’t help it. After Morgan Rielly’s injury, it’s time for Tyson Barrie to take over the defense of Toronto. Barrie saw an increase in production after Mike Babcock’s exit, but I expect he will take him to another level with increased responsibility. He should play a full-time role in the top power play unit and probably log on to the team near most minutes. Barrie is in a contract year and this is the perfect opportunity to show what he can do as a backbone of a defense. New Jersey are relegated to the league’s second most popular goals, and Toronto suffered an embarrassing defeat in Florida last weekend. Expect a good performance from the team and especially from Barrie.

goalie

Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK): USD 7,900 @ BUF

I’m a bargain hunter here. The NHL betting board is filled with huge favorites tonight. Unfortunately, you have to pay a high price to play Andersen, Vasilevskiy, Jarry or Greiss. I choose the next best thing. The Golden Knights are favored at -165 to defeat the Sabers in Buffalo that evening. The over-under is set to 6. Fleury hasn’t been his best lately, but I expect he and the Knights to win here tonight, which is good enough for me.

