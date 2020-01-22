advertisement

It feels like the season has just started, and yet we’re here on the all-star break. Some teams are already absent during their goodbye week. Others will meet their next week. Still, it’s not the usual ten-game tournament we have on a Tuesday, but five games are enough. Let’s take a look at some DFS options for this evening.

center

Sean Couturier (PHI): $ 6,000 against PIT

Couturier has been hot with 13 points in his last 11 games lately. He centers the leading group between Joel Farabee and Jakub Voracek. This season, Couturier has collected 42 points in 49 games. It’s rivalry night for the Flyers that host their rival Pittsburgh Penguins. No word yet about whether they’re facing Tristan Jarry or Matt Murray, so keep that in mind. I think couturier is worth a piece despite this price.

wing

Dominik Kubalik (CHI): $ 5,300 against FLA

Kubalik’s popularity in the league is growing. The newcomer has 21 goals, 11 assists, for 32 points this season. Remarkably, he has scored ten goals in his last eight games. He will continue to skate alongside glowing Jonathan Toews and Drake Caggiula. It is an integral part of the second power play unit. I assume that Kubalik will no longer be “under the radar” this weekend. The Blackhawks will house the Panthers tonight, which are in the second half of a back to back. Despite their high goal investments this summer, the Panthers are still among the last five in the league with goals per game.

Max Pacioretty (VGK): $ 6,600 @ BOS

I’m going back to the fountain here on Max Pacioretty. He has a very good season with 47 points in 51 games. It has already exceeded the previous year’s figures. What I love most about Pacioretty in fantasy is his shots on goal. He has shot the puck 218 times this year. He has shot the puck an average of 5.4 times per game in the last ten games. He will continue to skate with Paul Stastny and Mark Stone as well as the top powerplay unit in the top line. Tonight, Vegas will visit the Boston Bruins, who continue to launch capable goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak.

defense

Keith Yandle (FLA): $ 4,400 at CHI

Yandle has had a career year in Florida, in which he had 62 points in 82 games. This season he has 39 points in 48 games, which marks another career year. He is particularly effective in the power game, where he already has 20 points this season. He’s also been hot lately, with seven points in his last six games, including a four-point night against the wilderness on Sunday. Yandle will continue to record around twenty minutes a night and, with Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov, will quarter the top power play unit. This unit is among the top 5 overall Powerplay goals and Powerplay efficiency.

goalie

Alexandar Georgiev (NYR): $ 7,400 against NYI

Georgiev will face the islanders for the third time in two weeks. It’s no surprise that the Rangers are coming back to him tonight. He was phenomenal against the islanders this season. He is 4-1 against the Cross Island opponent, with over .950 SV%. Georgiev’s season statistics may not look appealing from a distance, with a GAA of 3.05 and SV% of 0.913, but I can assure you that he was excellent. New York fires the second most shots in the league. The Rangers will make a difficult decision if Henrik Lundqvist decides to return for another season. On the street, it is said that they receive a lot of calls to this aspiring Netminder.

Chris Genova is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Chris can be found in his archive and follow him @ FantasyOneTimer,

