We are now approaching the last 30 games of the season. There will be an insane shot for the last two wildcard slots. It will be interesting to see which teams choose and which sell on the cut-off date. This decision should be made for several organizations over the next few weeks. In other news, Sidney Crosby has made his return, which is a good thing for ice hockey fans. Okay, let’s look at another busy night in the NHL.

center

Bo Horvat (VAN): $ 5,500 against ARI

Horvat puts together a great season with 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 47 games. In his last eight games, he has five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He also shoots more at the puck, with a five-shot night and a nine-shot night in his last seven games. He runs with Tanner Pearson and Loui Eriksson on the “Top” line and centers the Top Powerplay unit. Tonight, the coyotes will likely turn to Adin Hill at the gate.

wing

Jared McCann (PIT): $ 4,600 at BOS

McCann is another one of those penguins that appear to come from nowhere and are highly productive in Pittsburgh. With 28 points in 44 games, he already reached his career highlights with the Panthers in 2018. Of course, his position in the lineup certainly helps. Tonight he will be skating alongside Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon. It will center the second Powerplay unit. McCann is also driving a three-point series. The Bruins will get by tonight without Tuukka Rask, who had another concussion earlier this week. Jaroslav Halak is more than a capable backup, but it’s still worth mentioning.

Max Pacioretty (VGK): $ 7,400 at OTT

I am sure that I speak for most people when I say that Gerard Gallant’s dismissal was breathtaking and unjustified. It was extremely impressive to lead an expansion team to a cup final and then play another highly competitive playoff game. Regardless, the Golden Knights have made their decision and will continue behind the bench with Peter Deboer this season. Several Vegas players, including Marc-Andre Fleury, were disappointed with how their own game had affected the livelihood of the people they care about. This is a long way to say, I expect Vegas to bring it tonight. Pacioretty was league leader with 45 points in 49 games throughout the season. He also has 208 shots on goal. The trip to Ottawa to Marcus Hogberg and the Senators is a good place to start a run. I assume that will happen tonight.

defense

Adam Fox (NYR): $ 3,700

Tony DeAngelo may be the Ranger defender who is drawing the most attention right now, but Adam Fox was blazing hot too. Fox has nine points in his last seven games. He manned the second Powerplay unit and ran alongside Ryan Lindgren with even strength. Fox has impressed as a newcomer, and he’s starting to get more involved as the year progresses. I like him for this price.

goalie

Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ): $ 7,500 against CAR

It was disappointing to see that Joonas Korpisalo was injured in the middle of an all-star campaign this year. However, Elvis Merzlikins was also a wonderful story. Merzlikins advertises with 2.53 GAA and 0.921 SV%. The Columbus goalkeeper team single-handedly kept them in the playoff chase. The Blue Jackets welcome the hurricanes to town tonight. It’s certainly a tough game, but Carolina has only scored five goals in the last three games and Columbus really needs them to stay on the hunt.

