Hunting has started in the Atlantic division. Can the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning catch the Boston Bruins? Can Toronto finally get a place in the playoffs? Can Columbus get stuck in this race with the loss of Seth Jones? In the West, the Oilers seem to have avoided disaster since Connor McDavid only injured his knee. Vancouver remains at the top of the Pacific. Calgary and Winnipeg hold the wildcard spots, but just behind are the Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, and Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some DFS options on another busy Tuesday night in the NHL.

center

Brock Nelson (NYI): $ 5,500 against PHI

Tonight, the islanders will greet the Philadelphia Flyers in the city. The Flyers are currently only one point behind the islanders in the division (New York has two games in hand). The Flyers return to goalkeeper Carter Hart, who missed his last 9 games with a stomach injury. Brock Nelson has been scorching hot recently with 12 points in his last 10 games. Last night he posted three assists on the street in Washington. Nelson will center Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey and center the top power play group. The islanders have scored more goals lately, and when Carter Hart shows rust, I expect Nelson and the islanders to capitalize.

wing

Jason Zucker (PIT): $ 3,900 vs. TB

Let me anticipate this selection with the words: Sugar is still displayed as a member of the Minnesota Wild on the DraftKings platform. So I want to make it clear that his stats continue to count appropriately this evening as a member of the Penguins. Assuming this is corrected, sugar will likely be a popular piece, and rightly so. He is expected to begin his tenure in Pittsburgh with a shotgun alongside Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist. In 45 games this season he has 14 points, 15 assists, for 29 points. He shot the puck alarmingly low 75 times. For comparison: his career year was 64 points in 82 games in which he shot 222 times on the puck. Sugar is a good player, I expect it to thrive in this situation.

Andre Burakovsky (COL): $ 5,500 against OTT

Burakovsky has a career year. In 51 games he has 17 goals, 23 assists, for 40 points. His previous career season had 38 points in 2016. He will surely smash all of his career sums in 2020. For a while, he was a beneficiary of the injuries Colorado had suffered in his top group, which promoted him to a role alongside Nathan MacKinnon. Since the avalanche got better, her second line from Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichuskin and Andre Burakovsky has been absolutely solid. Burakovsky had a six-point streak against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. During this time, he had scored 12 points. I expect him to get going again this evening against an Ottawa team that will give up the third most goals in the league.

defense

Damon Severson (NJD): $ 4,200 against FLA

I go back to the fountain on Damon Severson. His point series has expanded to six games, and yet his price has remained fixed. He logs in for the Devils from 30 minutes a night, together with Andy Greene, and quarters the top power play unit. Despite their huge out-of-season goal investment, the Florida Panthers have scored the fourth most goals in the league this season. I expect them to contact Sergei Bobrovsky tonight, who has scored 12 goals in his last three games. The Devils should be on the board tonight, and with what he’s playing, I expect Severson to be involved.

goalie

Jordan Binnington (STL): $ 7,800 @ ANH

Admittedly, Binnington is going through the first difficult phase of his NHL career. He has given up three or more goals in his last seven games. However, all seven of these games were against playoff teams. The Blues are heading to Anaheim tonight to take on a Ducks team to score the third smallest goals in the NHL. The blues are installed as a solid -160 favorite in sports betting, so I’m confident that he can win here. Overall, I feel a lot better playing a player with Binnington’s talent than spending more on a lesser player with a better home game.

Chris Genova is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Chris can be found in his archive and follow him @FantasyOneTimer,