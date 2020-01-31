advertisement

The Super Bowl closes the NFL season and thus also the daily fantasy season of the NFL. Since it is only a single game, the competitions will be of the showdown type. I slightly adjusted the normal GPP hint layout to better fit the game format. Below I highlighted my favorite captain, two building blocks and an attractive value option.

Use our tool DFS Lineup Optimizer >> to create optimal DraftKings lists

captain

Patrick Mahomes (QB – KC): $ 18,900 against 49ers

This is probably not a shocking choice, and it shouldn’t be. Sure, Football Outsiders (FO) took 49th place in the passport defense in the regular season with the defense-adjusted value above average (DVOA). So that Mahomes is safe to play again this year, he has achieved the best defense in his few looks.

Mahomes played only four games from start to finish against the defensive FO, which is in the pass defense of the DVOA in the upper half of the league. In week 3 he prevailed at home against the Ravens (DVOA), in week 14 against the Patriots (first) in New England, in week 15 against the Broncos (14th) and in week 16 against the Bears (8th) Chicago , In three out of four of these games, he passed multiple touchdowns, managed to get 280 passes three times, and surpassed 340 passes in two of these competitions. In these four games, he had an average of 312.0 yards, 2.0 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions per game and completed a whopping 71.5% of his passes.

According to BettingPros, the Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites with an implied over / under sum of 28.0 points. Mahomes is the one who kills the Kansas City offense, and he’s a great, stand-alone option as a captain or with some of his fellow combatants.

building blocks

George Kittle (TE – SF): $ 8,400 at Chiefs

The 49ers rolled into the Super Bowl without much resistance in the playoffs and hardly had to air it. This game is said to be a shootout and you will probably need a lot more of your temporary attack. This is good news for Kittle as he is the best player in their temporary offense. Despite missing out on a few games, he led the 49ers in goals (107), receptions (85) and yards (1,053) and was tied for team leadership at five touchdown receptions.

He also has a cheap matchup. Kansas City, which was tied for the third most shots (96), allowed grips to be held and the fourth most receiving yards (961) to cough to position. The chiefs did a good job of keeping tight ends out of the end zone, limiting them to just five touchdown receptions. Still, I would lean on Kittle’s use of the red zone to overcome Kansas City’s avarice when it comes to allowing touchdowns against tight ends. Kittle was targeted 17 times and this year got 11 passes (two for touchdowns) in the red zone per contingent. His deployment in the red zone was linked to Deebo Samuel’s 17 goals for the team high.

Raheem Mostert (RB – SF): $ 9,400 at Chiefs

Mostert was the star of the NFC championship game. He carried the ball 29 times for 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns and he added a few grab for six receiving yards. Mostert was faced with a greater workload than he would have expected under normal circumstances, but Tevin Coleman suffered a split shoulder, which resulted in early retirement. However, Coleman was not particularly effective since he had carried the ball six times for 21 yards, so Mostert would probably have relied heavily on Coleman’s health.

Don’t confuse Mostert’s performance as a coincidence. He had an enormous regular season as part of a strong, multi-pointed rush. He has been on the rock 137 times, 772 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. Among the 45 central defenders who carried the ball at least 100 times this year, Mostert was the leader with 26.4% DVOA per FO.

The above-mentioned kittle rightly deserves a lot of praise for his chops received, but he’s also an elite blocker. Add a healthy Kyle Juszczyk, and the 49ers hit opponents on the ground, both paving the way. FO’s Aaron Schatz tweeted the following breakdown of San Francisco’s running game with and without Kittle and / or Juszyzck.

Or even better.

Wk 1-5: 11.0% (5), 5.57 yd / carry

Week 6-11 (Kittle and / or Juszyzck injury): -26.4% (31), 3.75 m / carry

Week 12-20: 28.9% (1), 5.69 yd / carry

– Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 22, 2020

As you can see, San Francisco was an unstoppable frontier force averaging over 5.55 meters per carry when Kittle and Juszyzck were healthy.

They will aim for a soft defense of the chiefs, with which Mostert should have no problems. FO finished 29th in the quick defense DVOA. Big runs rocked Kansas City, even down the track. From week 9 to the game of the AFC championship, the average explosion rate in Kansas City was 15%, according to Sharp Football Stats, reaching the third highest mark. Mostert has the incredible speed to take advantage of Kansas City’s vulnerability to explosive run games. Mostert is the horse in San Francisco’s Backfield that can be stepped up in showdown formations this week.

Value play

Mecole Hardman (WR – KC): $ 2,200 against 49ers

Hardman rounds off the proposed games as a player who is able to do a long touchdown with the heavily armed Mahomes. The rookie receiver was one of the fastest players in the 2019 NFL draft, recording a 40-yard flight time of 4.33 seconds in the NFL draft combine. Hardman acted as an assistant in Kansas City’s high-performance offenses, but parried 41 targets in 26 receptions, 538 receptions, 20.7 yards per reception, and six touchdowns.

Hardman blurred with the ball in his hands. Among the receivers and tight ends that were sighted at least 25 times, according to Sports Info Solutions, he came first with 11.5 meters after the catch per reception. He touched the ball only once in the AFC Championship game with an eight-yard reception on his only goal, but was on the field for 40% of the team’s offensive snaps, according to the Pro Football reference. Being on the field is a start, as the rookie runabout can take advantage of a blown cover. As the cherry on top, he’s the Chiefs’ returnee and brought you home this season, paving another, if unlikely, path to scoring.

