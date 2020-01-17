advertisement

It’s Conference Championship week in the NFL, and that means there are two games. The little blackboard means that players overlap a ton between rosters. It can be difficult to be unique while still grappling with your favorite games that will be calcareous. Below I show a three-man stack that could be something special, as well as a pair of rivets that are certainly in strong possession.

DraftKings Offer: New users get a FREE $ 25 credit with a first deposit of $ 5 or more >>

advertisement

Tevin Coleman (RB – SF): $ 5,700 against Packer

Raheem Mostert (RB – SF): $ 4,300 against Packer

49ers (D / ST – SF): $ 2,900 against Packers

Small panels can lead to strange constructions. Example: Use a pair of running backs from the same team if they are not used very differently. This is not a case where James White and Sony Michel are used as they offer different skills to the 49ers. No, these are just a few multi-faceted players that I think should do a lot of work if they win away.

According to the BettingPros consensus, the 49ers are at home against the Packers 7.5-point favorite. At week 12, the Packers visited the 49ers for a Sunday Night Football competition and were defeated 37-8. To simply expect the same result would be foolish. You don’t have to look back long to see that a second match can be different than the first when the bosses roar back from a quick deficit and smash a Texas squad that defeated them earlier in the season. In this case, however, the 49ers are equipped so that they can crush the packers again.

Football Outsiders (FO) ranked 49th in defense-adjusted value above average (DVOA). San Francisco’s defense was an elite unit that sometimes stumbled late in the season to deal with injuries, but dominated against the visiting Vikings in full health last week. They kept the Vikings under pressure just 147 meters, forced two sales and fired Kirk Cousins ​​six times. Her only mistake was to get a 41-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. When they played against the Packers in week 12, they thought the visitors were only 198 offenses, forced sales and recorded five sacks. For the entire season, they took first place in the permitted yards per game (4.7), sixth place in forced sales (27), fifth place in bags (48) and second place in pressure rate (28th , 7%) per pro football reference. It is an elite unit that will undoubtedly be the chalk defense on this tablet.

It is also a defense that their offensive can enable to destroy Green Bay’s soft defense on the ground. FO finished 23rd in Packers in the Rush Defense DVOA. For comparison: last week’s opponent, the Vikings, took ninth place in the DVOA rush defense and scored 105 rush meters and two touchdowns in 22 carry operations for Coleman and 58 rush yards for Mostert in 12 carry operations. Matt Breida even interfered with inefficient 17 rushing yards and a lost fumble on eight stretches.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is not afraid to ride his hot hand as he runs back, which makes it difficult to have complete confidence in any back. If I choose between the two, I like to fade the tendency to be up-to-date and use the cheaper Mostert. However, if this turns into an expected boat race, both backs can collect 15 or more touches and get theirs. Regarding my expected crooked result, I am currently completely fading the packers on the short slate.

Patrick Mahomes (QB – KC): $ 7,700 against Titans

Derrick Henry (RB – TEN): $ 8,700 at Chiefs

You have now reached the calcareous part of the programming. Mahomes and Henry should almost certainly be the best players in their respective positions. However, there are good reasons for this. As you can deduce from the last sentence in the analysis above, Aaron Rodgers is a complete weakness to me. If I expect the 49ers to rely heavily on their running game in a blowout win, it also makes Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback that I don’t feel enthusiastic about. That leaves Ryan Tannehill and Mahomes, and the incumbent MVP is clearly the superior option, but I could end up with some engagement at Tannehill over the weekend. At this point, however, I am with Mahomes.

He is perfectly healthy and has had a breakout against the Texans over 321 yards and five touchdowns with 53 rushing yards last week. Back in week 10 in Tennessee, he set a season high of 446 yards and threw three touchdowns in his first game back from his knee injury. The Titans are a team that is easier to hit in the air than on the ground. They are tenth in DVOA rapid defense and 21st in DVOA pass defense. For the season, according to the Pro Football Reference, they scored the 13th DraftKings points per game for quarterbacks, the highest of the remaining teams. They also struggled to play explosives games, which is related to the tenth highest average explosives success rate (nine percent) from week 9 to week 17 according to Sharp Football Stats.

The Mahomes missile arm and manned field gangs, mastered by Speedster Tyreek Hill, are able to exacerbate Tennessee’s problems with explosive passing games. Mahomes was ranked eighth in “Intended Air Yards per Pass Attempt” with 8.8 IAY / PA by pro football reference and second in “Adjusted Net Yards per Pass Attempt” with 8.38 ANY / A. It’s a good bet to carve the titans for the second time this year, and it’s the best example of the implicit 30-point total in Kansas City, which is the highest at 3.75 points.

On the other side of Mahomes is Henry, the giant slayer. Henry has so far dampened the Patriots and Ravens in the playoffs, scoring 182 yards and a score, while forcing a 22-yard reception against the former and the latter for 195 yards and seven yards on a pair of receptions. He has run more than 180 yards in three consecutive games and has passed 150 yards in six of his last eight games.

In the tenth week of defeating the Chiefs, he hit them for 188 yards and two touchdowns with 23 carry. Kansas City had trouble stopping the run all year round. FO finished 29th in the Rush Defense DVOA in the regular season. In addition, they achieved the eighth-highest rush performance (1,736 yards) this year with 4.86 yards per carry-to-back.

They also coughed down an alarming number of explosive barrels. From week 9 to week 17, Kansas City had the second highest average explosion rate, at 15%. Even if the titans got into a multi-score deficit early, it would be unwise to cancel the run against a defense that hemorrhages long runs. In addition, the Titans formula that can trigger anger and / or keep the game close is obvious. Henry drives with it until the wheels drop. Of the two games, Titans at Chiefs has the greater potential for a shootout with grape fantasy points for the key players. Mahomes and Henry are the leaders in important parties.

Use our DFS Lineup Optimizer to create optimal NFL playoff DFS lineups! >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

advertisement