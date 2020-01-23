advertisement

Today’s hand offers us 12 games from which we can choose players. Some games that should be targeted in this section should include Nuggets vs. Rockets, Timberwolves vs. Bulls and Grizzlies vs. Be spurs. The night castle for this week is Karl-Anthony Towns, who should play a monster game against the bulls.

Zach LaVine (CHI): $ 9,000 vs. MIN

Lavine has scored an average of 46.3 fantasy points in his last six games. He competes against the Timberwolves, which give the opposing guards the ninth largest fantasy value. The Timberwolves have the 15th defense rank in the NBA. Lavine should have a great game against his former team and give you almost 50 fantasy points.

Lou Williams (LAC): $ 7,300 at ATL

In his last five games, Williams scored an average of 35.4 fantasy points. He’s facing the Hawks tonight and they’re giving the third most fantasy points to enemy shooters. The Hawks also ranked 27th in the defensive rating. Williams should be able to use the low Hawks to return almost 45 fantasy points.

