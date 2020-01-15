advertisement

Today’s sheet offers us 10 games from which we can choose players. Some games that should be targeted in this table should include Wizards vs. Bulls, Mavericks vs. Kings and Trail Blazers vs. Be rockets. The night castle for this week is Damian Lillard, who is supposed to host a monster game against the rockets.

Damian Lillard (G – POR): $ 9,000 at HOU

Lillard has scored an average of 45.7 fantasy points in his last 5 games. The missiles give the second most point to enemy guards. Another advantage of Lillard is that Russell Westbrook is unlikely to play. Lillard should have an easy time tearing up the missiles and giving you almost 60 fantasy points in this competition.

Malcolm Brogdon (G – IND): $ 6,700 @ MIN

Brogdon has returned from an injury and played well against the 76s in his last game, where he collected 46.25 Fantasy Points. Tonight, he’s playing the Timberwolves, who hand over the ninth-largest fantasy points to opposing point guards. Brogdon should continue to play well and improve the statistics. Make sure that it gives you almost 45 fantasy points.

