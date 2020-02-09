advertisement

On Saturday evening there is a game schedule with nine games, eight of which are scheduled for the main game at 7:00 p.m. EST and one of them leaves at 5:00 p.m. EST on all-day slate. Make sure you read the injury report when we get close to the notice. The Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings work back to back.

Use our tool DFS Lineup Optimizer >> to create optimal DraftKings lists

advertisement

watch

Fred VanVleet (PG-TOR): $ 6,900 against BKN

The Raptors are currently in a 13 game winning streak but will have to continue without PG Kyle Lowry as a shoulder injury he sustained last night is likely to pause him for today’s fight against the Brooklyn Nets. If this is the case, no player gets a bigger boost than VanVleet, as he now rises to the leading role in dealing with balls and much of the playful load ends up on his shoulders. Expect Steady Freddy to fight the nets as usual and finish with 56 DraftKings points this year.

Terence Davis (SG – TOR): $ 3,800 against BKN

After the failure of Lowry and Norman Powell, Davis will most likely move up to the starting line-up and take off from a 6/7 point with the starting unit. Rise from the bank to a solid number of minutes. Davis has performed admirably lately, scoring more than 37 DraftKings points twice and almost three times in the last three games. Expect Davis to get a lot of work and opportunities to earn points tonight.

advertisement