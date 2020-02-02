advertisement

On Saturday evening there is a strong 10-game full-day schedule that starts at 3:30 p.m. EST and a nine-game slate for the main slate that tips over at 7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. The Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks all operate back to back.

Check out today’s NBA Sharpshooter from DraftKings >>

advertisement

watch

Kyrie Irving (PG – BKN): $ 9,100 @ WHAT

The Brooklyn Nets have a dream match up against the Washington Wizards. The wizards take 30th place in the defensive rating and 5th place in the pace. This is a good opportunity to deal with a terrible defense in this competition. Kyrie broke out in yesterday’s competition with 71.25 DraftKings points after a performance of 54 points. You probably can’t expect Kyrie to come off 19 out of 23 again, but he’ll likely perform well in the game that is currently leading the night by a large margin in implicit totals.

Donovan Mitchell (SG – UTA): $ 7,000 @ POR

Mitchell has been one of the more productive DFS players in the past two weeks, although he was absolutely smelly in his last competition. 1:12 shooting from the field generally guarantees poor performance. Therefore, expect a positive regression in this regard. Not only is it likely that Mitchell will shoot a better clip and get more points, the matchup is good too, as the Trail Blazers are 26th in defensive ranking and 11th in pace.

advertisement