advertisement

On Saturday evening there are only four competitions on the main board (starting at 7 p.m. EST) and five competitions on the full day board (starting at 5 p.m. EST). The Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls all operate back to back.

Check out today’s NBA Sharpshooter from DraftKings >>

advertisement

watch

Derrick Rose (PG – DET): $ 7,500 against BKN

Rose has firmly established itself as a starter in Detroit and has played pretty well since it was added to the grid. The singles game Rose is playing against Kyrie Irving tonight is a strong game, and the Brooklyn Nets are good pace for Rose and the Pistons as they are 9th. Rose has now scored 20 or more points in 11 consecutive competitions and its consumption doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the near future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SG – OKC): $ 7,600 @ MIN

SGA has delivered a very strong performance in its last two competitions, especially last night when it scored 43.25 DraftKings points after a 24-point effort. SGA was stable throughout the month and has established itself as the thunder’s biggest goal threat for the starting unit. Today’s match is a decent one, with the Timberwolves taking 16th place in the defensive rating and 4th place in the pace.

advertisement