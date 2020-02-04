advertisement

The NBA delivers 10 games on the hardwood on Monday evening. The large board offers a variety of powerful DFS options for your DraftKings lineups. Despite the high price level, there isn’t too much star power to consider that playing on Monday is healthy. So it could be a good night to have a balanced line-up with a number of options in the mid-price segment.

Note that some of the statistics referenced in this article are my custom Defense Versus Position (DvP) calculations, which combine data from the season and the last five games along with a mix of similar production positions.

A stud

Bradley Beal (SG / SF – WAS): $ 10,100 against GS

As I mentioned in the intro, there aren’t many high-priced stallions on Monday, but if there is one I’m most ready for, it would be Beal. Beal set the Wizards offense on fire with at least 34 points in six consecutive games. During this course, Beal collected 38.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds for 57.1 DraftKings points per game. He will be up at home on Monday against the Warriors, who have scored more goals (+ 7.4%) this season and are helping shooters (+ 9.8%).

core pieces

Deandre Ayton (C – PHO): $ 7,700 @ BKN

While there are a variety of solid middle options on this plan, Ayton’s combination of salary and matchup offers the most fascinating benefit. Ayton has earned at least 45 DK points in three of his last four games and has been more productive this season on the street where these three good games were played. He gets another batch of streets on Monday as the Suns travel to Brooklyn to face a Nets roster that sees production increase in points (+ 1.6%), rebounds (+ 11.2%), and blockages ( + 11.6%) against tall men enables year.

