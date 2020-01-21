advertisement

While the NBA has a plethora of actions for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, this DraftKings advisory column focuses on the five-game evening that begins at 7.30pm (East). The first match on the evening menu takes place between the Lakers and Celtics. This happens to be the game with the least known injury news. Watch the news from this game closely, as the status of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown on the Boston side could add value, while the status of Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo will help you find the right games on the LA- To find page.

Note that some of the statistics referenced in this article are my custom Defense Versus Position (DvP) calculations, which combine data from the season and the last five games along with a mix of similar production positions.

A stud

LeBron James (PG / SF-LAL): $ 10,800 @ BOS

James is a solid option for his price, regardless of whether Anthony Davis is watching Monday night or not, but he will be an even more attractive option if Davis continues to miss the time. In the last four games without Davis, James averaged 29.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 11.5 assists for 56.9 DraftKings points per game. Monday’s matchup with the Celtics has a tight Vegas line and the second highest Vegas total on the five game evening menu.

