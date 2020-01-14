advertisement

We’re kicking off another fun Monday night part of the NBA DFS action with seven games. DraftKings salaries for Monday night seem to be a little depressed across the board, which gives us a lot of value at all costs. The point guard position offers a number of strong options for the medium price and there are some valuable tall men who should negate their expected value given their low salary. It could be another top night at DFS.

Note that some of the statistics referenced in this article are my custom Defense Versus Position (DvP) calculations, which combine season and past five game dates with a mix of similar production positions.

A stud

LeBron James (PG / SF-LAL): $ 9,500 against CLE

James missed the last game due to illness, but is expected to return to matchup against the Cavaliers on Monday. Anthony Davis is questionable to play and I expect him to stay out again, leaving James as the primary scoring option as he sees a 5.5% increase in load factor off the field with Davis. James has a very reasonable salary and should anchor your cash game lineup while Davis is out.

