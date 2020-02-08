advertisement

Playing NBA DFS the day after close of trading is always a bit tricky. We all have these new players in teams, which means they have traveled the last miles, which makes them less efficient. They have to get to work with their new teammates and may even play fewer minutes than usual. You can expect their new teammates to see an increase in usage, but that hasn’t been the most reliable bet in the past. Instead, I play directly on this eight-game plan by listening to players who benefit from violations in the pecking order usage rate, or players who have been minutes away but whose prices have not yet risen. I’ll tell you about my four core games before I make the rest of my cash game player pool available.

Eckpfeilerspiele

James Harden (PG / SG – HOU): $ 12,100 @ PHO

Can we all agree not to be stupid here? Okay, sure, Harden has had a tough game against the Lakers and has had some tough outings in the past two weeks. You all know Russell Westbrook played in these games, don’t you? He drops out tonight AND Harden’s price dropped just in time for a great matchup against a poorly defending Suns team. I usually write a lot more about my most important piece of the night, but folks, it’s simple: The Rockets are hinted at by 118 points from Vegas without Westbrook. For Harden, that can only mean a fantasy point outing of over 70. Don’t get cute and blow that.

