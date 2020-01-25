advertisement

We have 10 games on the board tonight with lots of moving pieces. We will do our best to analyze them all, but it will be especially important to keep an eye on the news tonight.

James Harden (PG / SG – HOU): $ 11,100 at Timberwolves

I can always stand behind Harden when he’s closer to $ 11,000 than $ 12,000, and that’s the case tonight. The Timberwolves added five fantasy points to their opponents’ totals this year, delivering an average return of 5.6x to guards. Harden has the highest upward trend in the league. If you can get one of his 70 points here, you’ll have a fantastic start.

Andrew Wiggins (SG / SF – MIN): $ 7,000 against missiles

High-volume shooters are always a little more attractive when facing the Rockets, as Houston has allowed the third most frequent attempts to shoot per game behind the Bucks and Nets. They are also one of the worst defense mechanisms for fantasy use, and they have delivered an average wage return of 5.8x to wingers. Wiggins easily has a projection of more than 17 attempts to shoot tonight with a win of over 20. If the shot is fired and this game remains competitive, Wiggins has a monstrous blanket tonight. The T’Wolves are one of my favorite teams, and Wiggins is a great way to showcase yourself there.

