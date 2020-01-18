advertisement

We have a very compact 7-game board on the board tonight. There is no real injury news right now, so let’s talk about some of the top games the data has to offer.

Check out today’s NBA Sharpshooter from DraftKings >>

watch

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $ 12,400 against Trail Blazer

It is always difficult to pay more than $ 12,000 for a player as it has to go really well to get a 6x return (in this case 74 DraftKings points) at that level. However, if you are lucky with a high return on a high salary, it will be difficult for your lineup to fail because you have already successfully allocated such a high percentage of your salary. Doncic has scored over 70 DraftKings points in three of his last seven games, and the blazers offer a really good matchup here. They added eight fantasy points to their opponent’s average, and this game registers with a high over / under sum of 229. If you find some cheap players to connect with Doncic, he’s more than viable this evening.

advertisement

DeMar DeRozan (SG / SF – SAS): $ 8,100 against Hawks

The top scorer of the Spurs is rarely a popular player in the DFS due to its relatively small maximum amount, but was again one of the most consistent players in the game. You would have to go back to mid-December to find a game in which DeRozan did not deliver more than 30 DraftKings points and that he has accomplished in his last four games. Consistency comes at a price here, as DeRozan only accumulated more than 50 DraftKings points twice last month (which is more than we want today). However, the Hawks offer a matchup to take advantage of as they have given wingers an average return of 5.9x this season. DeRozan gives you a nice floor with some ways to get to a high ceiling, which is a great way to start a setup.

advertisement