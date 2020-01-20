advertisement

27 states have labor laws that limit the power of unions. California is not one of them, and it is unlikely to change soon.

However, the political landscape could change unexpectedly as Assembly Act 5, drafted by Assembly participant Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, entered into force last year.

The aim of the bill was to get companies to put workers on the payroll and to provide them with all the benefits and protective measures required by state labor laws, such as: B. Overtime, sick days paid and employee compensation. AB5 was supported by a large workforce to turn the gig economy workforce into union organizations. Only workers can join a union. Independent contractors cannot be organized for collective bargaining.

However, hiring freelancers as employees is more expensive and unaffordable for some companies. Many companies sent letters to freelancers in California saying that their services were no longer needed. Some companies said they continue to employ freelancers, but Californians don’t have to apply.

Angry freelancers have rightly condemned Gonzalez for destroying their livelihood. Initially, Gonzalez responded to critics with swear words on Twitter, but recently she agreed to meet freelancers and hear their concerns.

The political power of the unions in Sacramento has distorted the legislative process for AB5, resulting in a law that for some groups and industries appears to contain arbitrary exceptions, while others are left out in the cold.

The pain is real and the unions are responsible. If unionized laws destroy the income of people who choose the flexibility and freedom of working as independent contractors, they may be willing to review labor law laws that make it difficult for unions to stop non-union workers from making a living to earn.

Labor law prohibits “closed deals” and makes union membership voluntary. This tends to reduce unions’ revenues, unions’ political contributions and unions’ political power.

A study by economist Christos Makridis found that after employment law was passed, workers reported an “increase in individual life satisfaction and economic sentiment”. The study, published in the Journal of Law and Economics, used nearly a decade of data from daily Gallup surveys and government economic records to correctly measure worker satisfaction in six states – Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Missouri, and Kentucky were between 2012 and 2017.

Makridis wrote that the data indicate that mood improvements are “concentrated among union workers” and may be the result of “increasing competition among unions” leading to better representation.

Not surprisingly, unions disagree with this view. The AFL-CIO says on its website: “The real purpose of the law on the right to work is to direct the balance towards large companies and to further manipulate the system at the expense of working families. These laws make it difficult for workers to form unions and bargain on better wages, benefits and working conditions. “

Draft Law 5 should make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain collectively. Unfortunately, the surgery was a success for many Californians who have lost income due to the law, but the patient died.

