There is something to say if you have too much money. A typical example is Dr. Phil’s house in Beverly Crest, which just came on the market for $ 5.75 million.

The property, around 1642 San Ysidro Dr, was bought in 2007 by the popular television host – real name Phillip McGraw – and is currently used by a family member.

Despite an apparently “normal” exterior with yellow walls and a tiled roof, the house is making waves in the international real estate scene, above all due to its versatile and downright bizarre interior of 573 square meters.

A central living area with chandeliers, which is located under a black and white checkered rotunda, serves as an anchor for the two-story floor plan of the house.

It draws attention to a curved staircase adorned with woody tendrils and a custom-made wet bar with antler-like backrests on the bar stools.

To the left is a dining room clad in bold blacks and grays with a wall of heavy machine guns.

The family room is equipped with neon-lit cupboards and there is a hanging chair in the entrance area.

The bizarre interior continues in the living room, where a fireplace is adorned with art and animal figures, while the billiard room adorned with lofts brightens things up with a wine cellar and blue floors that appear to be splashed with white paint.

The master suite is upstairs and is one of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms that are part of the house.

