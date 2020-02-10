advertisement

Jewelry embellishments are now one of the most environmentally friendly fashion categories. But New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen changed this view last year by working with Swarovski and his upcycling program, which uses discarded material that’s left over from the Austrian manufacturer’s premium crystals.

Last season, together with Teva, Cohen embellished sandals with a multicolored range of crystals. This season the designer met Dr. Martens teamed up to bring a series of intensely decorated boots to life.

Dr. Martens and Jonathan Cohen for the designer autumn exhibition.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cohen used more than 174,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls to make some Dr. Highlight Martens styles. The most notable was a pair of lace-up boots with pearls. Elsewhere, the designer used the same recycled materials for his dresses, skirts, and other items to customize the laces for the boots.

A look from Jonathan Cohen’s autumn exhibition on the runway, in which a collaboration between the designer and Dr. Martens took place, which used recycled materials for the lacing.

CREDIT: Dan Lecca

Cohen also worked with the nonprofit Nest to source the collection’s belts, which were handmade by a group of women from Alabama.

Jonathan Cohen Herbst ’20, with a collaboration of Dr. Martens and Swarovski.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sustainability is currently an important issue for most designers, but Cohen has been using an environmentally friendly layer for its subversive, idiosyncratic designs since its launch in 2011. “Our mission is simple,” Cohen wrote in his exhibition notes. “We want to make beautiful luxury products in a responsible manner. This collection is a celebration of thoughtful consumption and individual expression. “

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement