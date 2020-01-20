advertisement

Dr. Louis Kasekende, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank said goodbye to staff (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Central Deputy Governor Dr. Louis Kasekende, whose contract was refused by President Museveni, has finally said goodbye to Bank of Uganda staff as the appointing authority begins to implement COSASE recommendations .

In an emotional statement, Dr. Kasekende, who has worked at the Central Bank for more than three decades in various capacities, thanked President Museveni for having appointed him vice-governor of the BoU in the past 10 years.

“As you already know, my contract as vice-governor of the Bank of Uganda ended on January 14, 2020. It has been a great honor to serve as CEO for the past 10 years,” he wrote. .

Dr. Kasekende: “I also thank the various finance ministers, governors and the Bank’s board of directors for their support over the many years that I have served the Bank.”

“Last but not least, I want to thank you all for the love and tremendous support I showed during my employment at BoU. Besides the years I spent at the World Bank and the AfDB, I spent almost thirty years in total with the BoU, so many of my colleagues became friends. “

This website has reported that after cabinet changes last December, sources said that the predecessor Museveni was about to take government agencies with the Government Inspectorate, the Uganda Human Rights Commission man and BoU with Dr Louis Kasekende as the first lead dog at BoU.

Parliament recommended massive changes to the BoU after a thorough investigation and now the President has started implementing them starting with the release of Dr. Kasekende.

The COSESE of the Parliament, which investigated the closure of seven commercial banks by the Bank of Uganda, confirmed irregularities in the dissolution of the banks, denounced mismanagement at the Central Bank and proposed key reforms while providing comprehensive recommendations against BoU officials guilty of the most common mistakes.

The COSASE report recommended that certain shareholders be compensated for the losses. He also recommended that the BoU officials (without naming them) who made the mistakes be held personally responsible for the mess involving the bank closings. The currency saga also cast a shadow over the central bank in May following allegations of printing additional Shs90b and transporting authorized cargo on a chartered aircraft.

The director of the Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Professor Waswa Balunywa, and Dr Richard Byarugaba, director general of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), are the pioneers of employment.

Dr. Kasekende began working at the Bank of Uganda in 1986 and was appointed to replace the aging governor Mutebile.

The 61-year-old was appointed deputy governor in January 2010.

