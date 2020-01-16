advertisement

Dr. Amani Ballour, the doctor whose underground hospital was the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Cave”, was awarded the Council of Europe Raoul Wallenberg Prize for her work in treating victims of Syrian bombings.

“Human rights and personal dignity are not a luxury in peacetime. Dr. Amani Ballour is a shining example of empathy, virtue and honor that can thrive in the worst of circumstances: in the midst of war and suffering, ”said Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

“The Cave” follows the work of Dr. Ballour and her medical team in a field hospital built in a cave in their hometown of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus. It is estimated that from 2016 to 2018 Ballour saved thousands of people seriously injured by airstrikes and chemical weapons, including those in nearby hospitals.

advertisement

Also read: “The Cave” film criticism: Women are life-saving heroes in the documentary of the Syrian war hospital

The violence eventually forced Ballour to close the cave and flee Syria. Today she lives as a refugee in Turkey. She has spoken about the atrocities she has experienced and the nightmares that have made it psychologically painful for her to do further direct medical work with patients.

“There are children I cannot forget, it is impossible to forget them,” Ballour told National Geographic, who distributes “The Cave”. I would see them if they were wounded. It was like working with the family. I couldn’t look them in the eye as I worked on it. Sometimes I fell, I collapsed. “

The Cave’s Syrian director is currently unable to attend the Oscars because the US State Department has refused his visa application. Fayyad, who currently lives in Copenhagen, was granted a three-month visa in September, but his last was refused because a Trump administration decree prohibits citizens of Syria and six other predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Also read: ‘For Sama’ wins Top Doc at the IDA Documentary Awards

When the Oscar nominations were released, Fayyad thanked the Academy for nominating “The Cave” for best documentary alongside “For Sama”, another documentary about Syrians trying to survive the ongoing bombing. He also complained that his film had to be made at all.

“The genocide in Syria is one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time. Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were displaced, which is largely due to the world’s negligence,” he wrote.

“I wish I was still in Damascus and would drink coffee with my artist friends. I wish Dr. Amani would still be a thriving young Syrian pediatrician. I wish little Sama and her friends were in a playground in Aleppo. I wish my parents hadn’t been forced to leave our parents’ home in Idlip. Instead, we are all dead or in exile, and my country, as it was, is lost forever. Now I can only speak loudly so that this does not happen again. And I’m not being silenced. “

Several Hollywood groups, including the International Documentary Association, have publicly urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to allow Ballour and Fayyad to participate in the US Oscars. National Geographic informs TheWrap that Ballour also needs an undelivered exit visa for Turkey. Producers Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær are currently attending the ceremony with members of the film’s production team.

Oscar nominations 2020: 14 biggest snubs and surprises from Greta Gerwig to Klaus (photos)



Snub: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (Best Director) – The Academy has not nominated any female directors this year, which will certainly be a topic of conversation in view of the award ceremony. Greta Gerwig’s retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” did not bring the director the second Oscar nomination after “Lady Bird” in 2017, although the film snapped up a nomination for the best-adapted script.

Surprise: “Parasite” – the film by director Bong Joon Ho was the first South Korean film to receive a nomination – and achieved a total of six notable nods, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

Snub: Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (Best Actress) – Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for her appearance on “The Farewell”, Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, was excluded from the Oscar controversy , The real story of a lie that a family tells their dying matriarch was Awkwafina’s first dramatic turn on the screen.

Surprise: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (Best Supporting Actress) – Kathy Bates has sneaked in to win a Jennifer Lopez Supporting Actress nomination. Bates played an eminent emotional role as Richard Jewell’s mother in the Clint Eastwood film about the bombing investigation in Atlanta.

Snub: Robert De Niro (Best Actor) – He may be the title character in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, but the acclaimed actor has received none of the film’s 10 nominations.

Snub: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Best Supporting Actress) – J. Lo performed a dominant role as ringleader of a group of ex-strippers who steal millions of rich men. Lopez’s appearance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, but she was overlooked by the Academy despite the seemingly strong support from the film community. The nudge isn’t Jenny’s first time around the block. Similarly, she was skipped for her lead role in “Selena” from 1998.

Surprise: “The Lighthouse” (Best Camera) – The black and white indie with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe received only one nomination for Jarin Blaschke’s black and white camera.

Snub: “Dolemite Is My Name” (costume design) – Despite all expectations, legendary costume designer Ruth Carter has not been nominated for her work on Netflix’s biography. She won the category last year for her costume work on Disney’s “Black Panther” and was the first African American to win the award.

Surprise: “Klaus” (Best Animated Feature) – Netflix has won two animated feature nominations, with “Klaus” getting into the fight and knocking Disney’s “Frozen II” out of the running.

Snub: “Frozen II” (Best Cartoon) – The sequel to Disney’s biggest cartoon hit was barred from being nominated – but was lost to lesser-known cartoons like “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus”.

Snub: Jamie Foxx (Best Supporting Actor) – The actor, who was awarded Best Actor for “Ray” in 2005, was highly praised for his work as a man on death row for a crime he had not committed in “Just Mercy”.

Surprise: John Williams (Best Original Score) – At 87, the composer received his 52nd nomination for his work on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Snub: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Best Original Song – The Grammy Winner should be nominated for “Spirit”, the song she wrote for Disney’s remake “The Lion King”, in which she also pronounced the role of Nala academy voters looking elsewhere out.

Snub: “Uncut Gems” – The Netflix drama has won several critics awards from directors Benny and Josh Safdie and lead actor Adam Sandler – but the academy seemed unimpressed.

Previous slide

Next slide

No female directors are nominated, and Netflix’s “Klaus” knocks out Disney’s “Frozen II” for the best animated feature

advertisement