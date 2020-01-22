advertisement

KAMPALA – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has started a process to put in place Uganda’s first national prosecution policy due to the challenges it faces in criminal prosecution.

The proliferation of legal and other interventions such as legislation and new agencies has resulted in increased inconsistency and a reduced ability of the institution’s flexibility to effectively tackle crime.

The process started in 2017 with the drafting of a regulatory impact assessment report, followed by a draft national policy on prosecutions.

Three regional consultative workshops were held in western, eastern and northern Uganda which brought together various key stakeholders from across the country to review and improve the project.

The main players in the national prosecution policy validation workshop met on Wednesday January 22 at the Imperial Royale hotel in Kampala to validate the draft policy.

The chief guest, the Hon. Justice Mike Chibita, a judge at the Supreme Court of Uganda, pointed out that the DPP office does not have an act of parliament to develop its work, even though it has the highest number of prosecutors and also authorizes d ” other agencies to prosecute.

MP Dpp, Elem Charles Ogwal, giving a welcome speech at the workshop (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Over the years, it has become imperative that Uganda’s first national prosecution policy be put in place to guide all prosecutions.

The purpose of the policy is to guide prosecuting bodies and institutions in Uganda to exercise, exercise and exercise their powers within the framework of a coordinated, coherent, just, transparent and consistent justice system that guarantees justice for all. Politics is the foundation of the laws of Parliament and related regulations to streamline the conduct of all prosecutions, increase public confidence in the justice system and contribute to broader efforts to ensure a crime-free society.

The event ended with the closing remarks from Mr. Odumbi James, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

