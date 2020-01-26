advertisement

ELAZIG – Overnight rescuers pulled 45 people out of collapsed buildings, Turkey’s disaster authority said Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the east rose to 35.

Rescuers operating below freezing temperatures used drills, mechanical diggers and bare hands to continue the search for survivors at three sites in Elazig province, where the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Friday evening.

It killed 31 people there and four in neighboring Malatya province, and was followed by more than 700 shocks on the ground, the AFAD Disaster and Emergency Authority said Sunday. More than 1,600 injuries sustained.

Video footage showed a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter emerging from the rubble in Mustafa Pasa district in Elazig, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara.

Rescuers who heard their screams took several hours to reach them at temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius (24.8 ° F), state media said. The woman’s husband was among those who died.

AFAD said search and rescue operations were still underway in three different areas in Elazig.

Other provinces sent thousands of emergency workers to support rescue efforts, which were also met by hundreds of volunteers, officials said. Beds, beds and blankets were provided to accommodate those displaced by the earthquake.

AFAD urged residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the potential risk of collapse. She said officials had identified 645 heavily damaged and 76 buildings collapsed in the two provinces.

President Tayyip Erdogan said steel-framed houses will be built rapidly in the region to provide housing for displaced residents. Speaking Saturday during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, he called the earthquake a test for Turkey.

The country has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul.

In 2011 an earthquake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet)

