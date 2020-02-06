advertisement

SHANGHAI / BEIJING – More than two dozen major trade shows and industrial conferences in Asia have been postponed due to the spread of the China Corona Virus, which has historically closed deals worth several billion dollars.

The repressed events, some of which are scheduled to continue through late March, show the impact of the virus on businesses around the world. Airlines cancel flights because governments and businesses restrict travel, and thousands of factories and businesses remain closed.

The venue of the oldest and largest Chinese fair, the Canton Fair, has suspended exhibitions until further notice. The Canton Fair should hold its spring exhibition in the complex from April 15th. Deals worth $ 29.7 billion were signed at the event last year.

The organizers of the East China Import and Export Commodity Fair, which will take place in Shanghai from March 1 to 4, said they would postpone the event without specifying any later dates. The fair, which normally attracts garment and household goods retailers, announced deals worth $ 2.3 billion last year.

The Chinese regime has also asked local authorities and business associations to stop hosting events and conferences because of concerns about the disease.

“Customers ask me if it is safe to go to China, and it is very difficult to answer this question,” said Malcolm McNeil, a partner in global law firm Arent Fox, whose clients include US companies with business interests in China.

A customer who wanted to travel to Shenzhen in southern China has decided to postpone this until June, McNeil said. He believes it will take at least six to nine months for people to regain full confidence to travel to China on business.

Other deferred events scheduled to take place in the last two weeks of March include the annual trade conference for the global chip industry in China, SEMICON, and the International Building and Construction Fair in Shanghai.

The annual China Development Forum, a high-level meeting of international executives, of which Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of the former participants, will be late, the organizers said. It usually takes place in late March.

The outbreak raises doubts about attending high-profile events outside of China, industry representatives said, as companies are preventing Chinese visitors from traveling to other countries.

Korean company LG Electronics has withdrawn from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 24-27.

Hospitality impact

In Singapore, the biennial Food & Hotel Asia fair, which attracted more than 80,000 visitors in 2018, and the NATAS Travel 2020 travel fair were postponed.

At least three employees of a multinational company that held a meeting with more than 100 international employees in Singapore in January fell ill with the virus and triggered an investigation by the World Health Organization into the case.

Some hotels expect the impact to be at least as severe as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003 based on previous cancellations.

“Multinational companies, which are the main customers of luxury hotels, have stopped traveling to China … all major events across the country have been canceled,” said Mei Xin, an analyst at Huatai Securities in Beijing, adding that this is the main source of revenue hotels are for high sales.

Hotel occupancy in China – 70 percent on January 14 – declined by three-quarters within the next two weeks, as a STR report for the hotel industry published on Tuesday showed.

A report by data consultancy Tourism Economics published last week predicted that U.S. visits to China from China could decrease 28 percent in 2020, equivalent to 4.6 million hotel room nights and $ 5.8 billion in visitor spending ,

By Brenda Goh and Sophie Yu

