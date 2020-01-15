advertisement

Lebanese security forces have arrested 59 people after clashes outside the central bank, police said when angry demonstrators sparked their anger at the country’s ruling elite and the worsening financial crisis.

The security forces said 47 hours of injuries were injured in the hour-long clashes on Tuesday evening when some demonstrators broke the windows of private banks in Beirut’s main business district.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the central bank in the bustling Hamra district and denounced the bank’s governor and politicians, who they say have only exacerbated the country’s financial woes.

advertisement

The rally became violent when demonstrators tried to assert themselves through the security forces stationed outside the bank. In more than five hours of violent street battles, security forces threw bursts of tear gas at the demonstrators, who responded with stones and firecrackers.

Some demonstrators smashed windows at nearby commercial banks and exchange offices with metal bars and sticks. The clashes ended a pause in the three-month protests.

Lebanon faces the worst economic problems in decades. As one of the most indebted countries in the world, it imports almost all basic goods, but foreign currency sources have dried up. The national currency has lost over 60 percent of its value – for the first time in almost three decades from a fixed rate of £ 1,507 to $ 2,400 in recent weeks.

In the meantime, banks have introduced informal capital controls that limit the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers in the country.

After three months of protests, this was the first time that the Beirut commercial center was the scene of clashes. The area, which also contains theaters and restaurants, was deserted except for demonstrators, police officers and smoke from the tear gas.

Traffic resumed on Wednesday, and shops and banks reopened when the sidewalks were cleared of broken glass.

Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned shortly after the protests began in mid-October, said the violence in Hamra was “unacceptable” and aggression in the heart of the capital. He urged an investigation. A new designated Prime Minister was appointed in December but has not yet been able to form a new government.

Originally released as dozens of protests arrested in Lebanon

advertisement