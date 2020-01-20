advertisement

Dozens of members of Brazil’s largest gang have escaped from a Paraguayan prison through an escape tunnel.

The gang members were among the 75 “highly dangerous” prisoners who released themselves on Sunday, January 19, as the Brazilian government has confirmed.

advertisement

They fled the Pedro Juan Caballero prison in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero near the Brazilian border. The majority of the refugees are said to belong to the Brazilian gang Primer Comando Capital (First Capital Command), also known as PCC.

Since then, the authorities have found a tunnel that they believe was used for the escape, and up to 20 sacks of earth in prison cells.

The tunnel was carefully hidden so as not to be discovered. Justice Minister Cecilia Perez, however, told reporters:

This was not the work of a single man and was not done in a day. It is impossible that nobody knew anything, it cannot be that nobody saw anything.

The pictures show a prison cell filled with dirt bags that are reported to have been unearthed while digging the tunnel. Some reports state that 91 prisoners were involved in the escape, although 16 were captured when they left the tunnel.

The authorities do not rule out that many of the missing prisoners may have left the main exit of the prison with the complicity of the guards.

Prison director Christian Gonzalez and the facility’s security chiefs have been reportedly released and arrested.

Local media reports that the public ministry suspects that prison staff participated in the prison break and at least 28 prison guards were detained. Prosecutor Reinalda Palacios said: “They are all under investigation and more could be arrested.”

Palacios confirmed that 50 prisoners from the top floor of the prison and 25 from the basement of the prison had escaped the incident.

The PCC is considered the largest group that operates drugs and arms trafficking in Brazil. Five vans used by prison breakers were reportedly set on fire in Ponta Pora, on the Brazilian side of the border.

The Paraguayan National Police launched a hunt for the refugees, including inmates who participated in a massacre that killed 10 inmates on June 16 last year.

The Brazilian authorities in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul have issued a warning in which the state police and the armed forces are working to find and arrest the refugees.

The investigation into the incident and the search for the prison breakers are ongoing.

advertisement