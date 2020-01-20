advertisement

BAGHDAD – Dozens of Iraqi protesters were injured in Baghdad and other cities Monday in clashes with security forces trying to clear blocked roads, security and medical sources said, as anti-government riots resumed after weeks of drowsiness.

In Baghdad’s Tayaran Square overnight, protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters witnesses said.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tires and blocked major roads in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala and Amara. They say Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has failed to live up to his promises, including the appointment of a new government acceptable to Iraqis.

“They (security forces) should stop shooting and aim, who are they and who are we? Both sides are Iraqis. Then why are you killing your brothers?” Said a Baghdad woman protester who did not agreed to give him his name.

Baghdad police said its forces had successfully reopened all roads that were closed by “violent rallies”.

Mass protests have swept through Iraq since October 1st, with mostly young protesters demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

The numbers had diminished, but protests resumed last week as demonstrators tried to maintain momentum as attention turned to the threat of a US-Iran conflict following Washington’s assassination of Tehran’s top general in an air strike inside Iraq.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi military bases, has highlighted the influence of some foreign powers in Iraq, particularly Iran and the United States. (Reporting by Iraqi staff, written by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

