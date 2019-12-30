advertisement

Dozens of flights have been canceled at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport after a powerful ice storm is passing through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimeters expected in some areas.

Just south, a freezing rain warning was in place, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

advertisement

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of departures and arrivals canceled Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a heavy Ontario swing was under a freezing rain warning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the #storm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,” Trudeau wrote.

“Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep the roads clean and help people during the storm.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 30, 2019.

advertisement