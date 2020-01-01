advertisement

KREFELD, GERMANY (Christian Streib, CNN) – Dozens of animals were killed when a fire tore through a monkey enclosure at the Krefeld Zoo in north-west Germany in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“Our Monkey House was the victim of a fire that started more or less around midnight,” Zoo director Wolfgang Dressen told reporters at a media conference. “We don’t know exactly when it started, but it completely burned down the house.”

Dressen said it was “the hardest day Krefeld Zoo has ever had.”

“For us it is especially tragic that the tenants of this house, birds and mammals, were the victims of the fire last night,” he added. “Among them were highly endangered monkeys such as orangutans from Borneo, lowland gorillas from Central Africa and chimpanzees from West Africa.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, the zoo said that two chimpanzees, named Bally and Limbo, survived the fire, “as a miracle … they are only slightly injured.” It said the couple is being cared for by veterinarians.

The Gorilla Garden of the zoo was spared, according to an earlier statement also shared on Facebook.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, the local police say there are ‘indications’ of what may have led to the fire.

Police spokesperson Krefeld, Gerd Hoppmann, told the media conference that witnesses had seen aerial lanterns “that flew close to the zoo and very low, so we can assume they fell to the ground in this area.”

“We have opened an investigation committee. As with any fire investigation, we remain neutral and focus on finding the cause, “Hoppmann added.

