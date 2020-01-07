advertisement

DUBAI / BAGHDAD – Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as large black crowds gathered to bury a military commander killed in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be postponed, state-run media reported.

Tens of thousands of people had poured into the streets of Kerman to pay tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an attack on US aircraft in Iraq on Friday. Many called it “Death to America.”

The Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated with state television, said on its website that a stamped had exploded and 35 people had been killed and 48 injured.

The ISNA news agency said the burial had been postponed as a result.

Soleiman’s body had been shipped to Iraqi cities and other Iranian cities before arriving in his hometown, Kerman, for burial, causing massive grief spills across the country as the casket was transported across the street.

In other developments Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering 13 scenarios to avenge his assassination.

In Washington, the US secretary of defense denied reports that the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has fought with Washington for influence during nearly two decades of war and unrest.

Soleimani was responsible for building a proxy network in Tehran in the Middle East, and he was a key figure in orchestrating Iran’s long campaign to expel US forces from its neighboring Iraq.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also raised concerns about the wider Middle East conflict and led to US Congress calling for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

“We will retaliate, a hard and final retaliation,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard head General Hossein Salami said to crowds of mourners in Kerman before the stampede.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders have said Iran’s retaliation for US action on Friday would match Soleimani’s murder rate but would be at a time and place of Tehran’s election.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

Iran, whose southern coast lies along an oil transportation route into the Gulf that includes the narrow Strait of Hormuz, has allied forces throughout the Middle East through which it could operate. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian Hamas group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, attended funeral events in Tehran.

Despite its harsh rhetoric, analysts say Iran will seek to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States, but asymmetric shocks, such as sabotage or other more restricted military actions, are more likely.

Trump has pledged strikes against 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates, though US officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets.

Reuters and other media reported on Monday that the US military had sent a letter to Iraqi officials informing them that US troops were preparing to leave.

“To carry out this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that movement outside Iraq is carried out in a safe and efficient manner,” she said.

However, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he had made no decision to leave Iraq. “I don’t know what that letter is,” he said.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff, said the letter was a “poorly worded” draft document that was only intended to underline the augmented move by US forces.

About 5,000 US troops are still in Iraq, where there has been a US military presence since Saddam Hussein was ousted in a 2003 invasion.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament, dominated by lawmakers representing Shiite Muslim groups, adopted a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country.

Interim Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday that the two sides had to work together to implement the resolution.

The friction between Iran and the United States has increased since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Tehran and other world powers. The United States has imposed economic sanctions on Iran, and Tehran said on Sunday it was lifting all restrictions on uranium enrichment, its latest step from commitments under the agreement.

The U.S. administration denied a visa to allow Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

Trump’s American political rivals have opposed his decision to order the killing of Soleimani and his time in an election year in the U.S. His administration said Soleimani was planning new attacks on U.S. interests, but offered no evidence.

US General Milley said the threat from Soleiman was imminent. “We would be negatively careless about the American people if we had not made the decision we made,” he said.

Trump administration officials will deliver a classified briefing to U.S. senators on Wednesday about events in Iraq after some lawmakers accused the White House of endangering widespread conflict without a strategy. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

