DUBAI / BAGHDAD – Dozens of people were killed in a stampede amid large mourners at a funeral for a military commander killed in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-run media reported.

Tens of thousands of people had poured into the streets of Kerman to pay tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an attack on US aircraft in Iraq on Friday. Many called it “Death to America.”

The Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated with state television, said on its website that a stamped had exploded and 35 people had been killed and 48 injured. More details were not immediately available.

Soleiman’s body had been shipped to Iraqi cities and other Iranian cities before arriving in his hometown of Kerman for burial, sparking mass grief nationwide as the casket was transported across the street.

In other developments Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering 13 scenarios to avenge his assassination.

In Washington, the US secretary of defense denied reports that the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has fought with Washington for influence during nearly two decades of war and unrest.

Soleimani was responsible for building the network of Tehran’s representative forces throughout the Middle East.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also raised concerns about the wider Middle East conflict and led to US Congress calling for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

“We will take revenge, a hard and final revenge,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard leader General Hossein Salami told mourners in Kerman.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders have said Iran’s retaliation for US action on Friday would match Soleimani’s murder rate but would be at a time and place of Tehran’s election.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

Iran, whose southern coast lies along an oil transportation route into the Gulf that includes the narrow Haiti Stait, has allied forces throughout the Middle East through which it could operate. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian Hamas group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, attended the burial even in Tehran.

Despite its harsh rhetoric, analysts say Iran will seek to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States, but asymmetric shocks, such as sabotage or other more restricted military actions, are more likely.

Trump has pledged strikes against 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates, though US officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

